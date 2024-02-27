https://sputnikglobe.com/20240227/netanyahu-says-ceasefire-will-only-delay-israels-imminent-rafah-offensive-1116997460.html

Netanyahu Says Ceasefire Will Only Delay Israel's Imminent Rafah Offensive

On this edition of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a number of topics from around the world, including the latest from the Gaza ceasefire talks.

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/1a/1116997302_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_70a408cc08143e3897662c369573e92a.png

Fault Lines kicked off the show on Monday with a discussion on the Gaza ceasefire talks. The hosts were joined by journalist and editor of The Cradle Esteban Carrillo who spoke in length about the talks and the current humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip.The second hour would begin with an in-depth discussion on the current situation on the battlefield in the Donbass region, following the Russian military's capture of Avdeyevka last week. Fault Lines spoke to international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda about the Russian military's objectives, along with a discussion on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's latest comments.In the final hour, journalist of The Washington Examiner Amy DeLaura joined Fault Lines in studio to discuss the results of the South Carolina GOP Primary, which saw former US President Donald Trump trounce the ex-Governor of South Carolina Nikki Haley.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

