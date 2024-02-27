International
Ukraine Suffers Over 444,000 Losses in Manpower Since Special Op’s Launch - Shoigu
25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Watch Advancing Russian Paratroopers Unleash Firepower Near Artemovsk
Watch Advancing Russian Paratroopers Unleash Firepower Near Artemovsk
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of Russian Paratroopers advancing near Artemovsk.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of paratroopers advancing near Artemovsk. Supported by artillery fire, BMD-2K-AU crews quickly transported assault teams directly to the Ukrainian positions. The soldiers then dismounted and proceeded to clear out the enemy strongholds.According to the MoD, within just two days, Russian troops had made significant advances and successfully captured key positions.
Watch Advancing Russian Paratroopers Unleash Firepower Near Artemovsk

09:56 GMT 27.02.2024
On February 17, the Defense Ministry announced that the Russian military had taken full control of the city of Avdeyevka in the Donetsk People's Republic.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of paratroopers advancing near Artemovsk. Supported by artillery fire, BMD-2K-AU crews quickly transported assault teams directly to the Ukrainian positions. The soldiers then dismounted and proceeded to clear out the enemy strongholds.
According to the MoD, within just two days, Russian troops had made significant advances and successfully captured key positions.
