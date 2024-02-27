https://sputnikglobe.com/20240227/watch-advancing-russian-paratroopers-unleash-firepower-near-artemovsk-1117009493.html
Watch Advancing Russian Paratroopers Unleash Firepower Near Artemovsk
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of Russian Paratroopers advancing near Artemovsk.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of paratroopers advancing near Artemovsk. Supported by artillery fire, BMD-2K-AU crews quickly transported assault teams directly to the Ukrainian positions. The soldiers then dismounted and proceeded to clear out the enemy strongholds.According to the MoD, within just two days, Russian troops had made significant advances and successfully captured key positions.
On February 17, the Defense Ministry announced that the Russian military had taken full control of the city of Avdeyevka in the Donetsk People's Republic.
