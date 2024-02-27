https://sputnikglobe.com/20240227/zelensky-downplays-battlefield-woes-amid-push-for-us-billions-1117001316.html
On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins delved into several topics from around the globe, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's recent speech.
In the first hour, Rachel spoke to military expert Andrei Martyanov about the US allegations that Russia was weaponizing space with nuclear weapons.Later in the hour, Rachel was joined by veteran war correspondent Elijah Magnier who discussed the Gaza ceasefire talks and the Israeli military's upcoming Rafah operation.To begin the final hour, attorney Dan Kovalik spoke to Rachel about the push by the Biden administration to pass the massive aid package to Israel and Ukraine, along with the most recent Zelensky speech.In the final segment, journalist and co-host of The Final Countdown Angie Wong joined the show to discuss the latest from the Fani Willis legal saga, amid new allegations against her and Nathan Wade.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
04:13 GMT 27.02.2024 (Updated: 09:53 GMT 27.02.2024)
On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins delved into several topics from around the globe, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's recent speech.
In the first hour, Rachel spoke to military expert Andrei Martyanov about the US allegations that Russia was weaponizing space with nuclear weapons.
Later in the hour, Rachel was joined by veteran war correspondent Elijah Magnier who discussed the Gaza ceasefire talks and the Israeli military's upcoming Rafah operation.
To begin the final hour, attorney Dan Kovalik spoke to Rachel about the push by the Biden administration to pass the massive aid package to Israel and Ukraine, along with the most recent Zelensky speech.
In the final segment, journalist and co-host of The Final Countdown Angie Wong joined the show to discuss the latest from the Fani Willis legal saga, amid new allegations against her and Nathan Wade.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
