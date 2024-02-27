https://sputnikglobe.com/20240227/zelensky-downplays-battlefield-woes-amid-push-for-us-billions-1117001316.html

Zelensky Downplays Battlefield Woes amid Push for US Billions

Zelensky Downplays Battlefield Woes amid Push for US Billions

On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins delved into several topics from around the globe, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's recent speech.

2024-02-27T04:13+0000

2024-02-27T04:13+0000

2024-02-27T09:53+0000

the backstory

volodymyr zelensky

ukraine

israel

gaza strip

hamas

joe biden

fani willis

radio

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/1a/1117001159_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_9ab1fecb370b6e467fa59e675e1c0660.png

Zelensky Downplays Battlefield Woes amid Push for U.S. Billions On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins delved into several topics from around the globe, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's recent speech.

In the first hour, Rachel spoke to military expert Andrei Martyanov about the US allegations that Russia was weaponizing space with nuclear weapons.Later in the hour, Rachel was joined by veteran war correspondent Elijah Magnier who discussed the Gaza ceasefire talks and the Israeli military's upcoming Rafah operation.To begin the final hour, attorney Dan Kovalik spoke to Rachel about the push by the Biden administration to pass the massive aid package to Israel and Ukraine, along with the most recent Zelensky speech.In the final segment, journalist and co-host of The Final Countdown Angie Wong joined the show to discuss the latest from the Fani Willis legal saga, amid new allegations against her and Nathan Wade.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

ukraine

israel

gaza strip

russia

rafah

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Rachel Blevins

Rachel Blevins

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rachel Blevins

the backstory, nuclear weapon in space, ceasefire for gaza, why israel attacks rafah, will us send more money to ukraine, fani willis case,