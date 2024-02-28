https://sputnikglobe.com/20240228/france-floats-eu-troops-to-kiev-biden-hypes-ceasefire--1117025382.html

France Floats EU Troops to Kiev, Biden Hypes Ceasefire

Sputnik International

The New York Times shames asthmatics and Epipen users over their carbon footprint while championing elites’ private jet usage.

Labor attorney, human rights activist, and author Daniel Kovalik joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss how concerned President Joe Biden should be about a wave of “uncommitted” votes in the Michigan Democratic Primary over his support for Israel’s actions in Gaza, whether Biden has any hopes of recapturing Arab-American voters, whether Congress will be able to pass more government funding by the end of the week and whether any funding will include spending for Israel and Ukraine, what an Federal Aviation Authority report reveals about safety culture at Boeing, and what to expect from this afternoon’s questioning of the former divorce lawyer for Fulton County prosecutor Nathan Wade, who is caught up in a personal scandal that threatens to derail the Georgia prosecution of former President Donald Trump for alleged election interference.Dr. Robert Epstein, senior research psychologist at the American Institute for Behavioral Research and Technology, discusses the ramifications of two possibilities for Supreme Court rulings on social media censorship cases, what speech tech companies should have a right to suppress, the legal differences between communication utility companies and social media platforms, and what the public doesn’t know about how search engines are manipulated to political ends.Activist and journalist Robert Fantina discusses European countries claiming sending troops to Ukraine is still a possibility, whether Biden’s claims that a ceasefire in Gaza is imminent are correct, a UN expert claiming Israel is deliberately starving people in Gaza, the significance of new Israeli strikes in Lebanon, whether a famine in Gaza would push Hezbollah to intensify its war, and Biden's implication that Jews are not safe in the country he governs.Writer, playwright and journalist Kurt Hackbarth discusses the New York Times’ hit piece on Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, what's expected from elections in Mexico this summer, attempts by Washington to get Argentina on its side against Beijing, and the rift between Brazil and Israel.The Misfits also discuss attempts by mainstream media to dismiss Aaron Bushnell as merely mentally unwell and CBS returning reporter Catherine Herridge’s files after pressure from journalists and unions.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

