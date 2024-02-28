https://sputnikglobe.com/20240228/japan-starts-4th-round-of-treated-water-release-from-fukushima-npp-1117032951.html
Japan Begins 4th Release of Treated Fukushima Water
Japan Begins 4th Release of Treated Fukushima Water
Japan on Wednesday started releasing a new batch of treated water from the Fukushima nuclear power plant in a fourth cycle.
2024-02-28T06:59+0000
2024-02-28T06:59+0000
2024-02-28T07:19+0000
asia
japan
fukushima
tokyo electric power company (tepco)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/07/1116641087_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_ec4913bac5c1ee4faa99906a9a21203f.jpg
The plant's operator is planning to release 7,800 tonnes of water into the Pacific Ocean. The previous three rounds of treated water discharge from the Fukushima nuclear power plant were conducted in August, October and November 2023. Japan started releasing part of the estimated 1.34 million tonnes of Fukushima treated water into the ocean in August 2023 despite an outcry from neighboring countries and local fishermen. In total, more than 31,000 tonnes of mildly radioactive water will be released during the 2023 fiscal year, which ends March 31. The entire process is expected to take at least 30 years.
japan
fukushima
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/07/1116641087_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0bcb5d889ae50115248707a6abe7f53d.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
japan, fukushima npp, fukushima waters, fukushima waste
japan, fukushima npp, fukushima waters, fukushima waste
Japan Begins 4th Release of Treated Fukushima Water
06:59 GMT 28.02.2024 (Updated: 07:19 GMT 28.02.2024)
TOKYO (Sputnik) - Japan on Wednesday started releasing a new batch of treated water from the Fukushima nuclear power plant in a fourth cycle that is scheduled to run through March 16, according to data from the Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO).
The plant's operator is planning to release 7,800 tonnes of water into the Pacific Ocean.
The previous three rounds of treated water discharge from the Fukushima nuclear power plant were conducted in August, October and November 2023.
Japan started releasing part of the estimated 1.34 million tonnes of Fukushima treated water into the ocean
in August 2023 despite an outcry from neighboring countries and local fishermen. In total, more than 31,000 tonnes of mildly radioactive water will be released during the 2023 fiscal year, which ends March 31. The entire process is expected to take at least 30 years.