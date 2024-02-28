https://sputnikglobe.com/20240228/macron-proposes-idea-to-start-world-war-iii-in-ukraine-1117026084.html

Macron Proposes Idea to Start World War III in Ukraine

On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins delves into several important stories from around the globe, including French President Emmanuel Macron's suggestion about sending NATO troops to Ukraine.

In the first hour, International relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda spoke to Rachel about French President Emmanuel Macron's comments about NATO troops potentially being deployed to Ukraine.Following the conversation on Macron's dangerous proposal, political commentator Misty Winston discussed the implications of the Michigan Primary and US President Joe Biden's uphill battle to win the state as many people plan to vote 'uncommitted'.To begin the final hour, political strategist Melik Abdul joined The Backstory to discuss the latest from the Fani Willis hearing amid the testimony of Nathan Wade's former divorce attorney.Garland Nixon, political analyst and co-host of The Critical Hour, would round out the final segment with a discussion about US President Joe Biden's attempt to prevent the delay of billions in funds to Ukraine and Israel.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

