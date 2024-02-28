https://sputnikglobe.com/20240228/michigan-primary-unveiling-bidens-unpopularity-1117022668.html

Michigan Primary: Unveiling Biden's Unpopularity?

On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss current events worldwide, including the Michigan primary.

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/1b/1117022508_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_61926ce0e9e5527e102edcac8c37fbbb.jpg

The first hour begins with attorney Ajay Pallegar sharing his analysis on the upcoming Michigan primary amid pro-ceasefire protests against Biden.Then, finance expert Aquiles Larrea weighs in on the Congressional budget debacle.The second hour starts with international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda talking about the possibility of a 'peace' summit between Ukraine and Russia.The show wraps up with former National Transportation Safety Board director Jamie Finch weighing in on the newly released Federal Aviation Administration report on Boeing.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

