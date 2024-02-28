https://sputnikglobe.com/20240228/no-more-ukraine-aid-until-wall-built-on-entire-us-southern-border---us-senate-candidate-1117033066.html

No More Ukraine Aid Until Wall Built on Entire US Southern Border - US Senate Candidate

Republican candidate for believes that funds for Ukraine should be tied with funding the construction of a wall on US southern border.

Rust, of the state of Indiana, said he "absolutely, positively" agrees that funding for Ukraine aid and US border security should be tied together in one bill.Earlier this month, Senate Republicans blocked a $118 billion national security supplemental package that includes $60 billion for Ukraine, $14 billion for Israel and border policy reforms. Republicans claim the reforms in the bill would not do enough to deter illegal immigration on the US southern border. However, the Senate sent over a $95 billion foreign aid bill that excludes border security reforms to the House of Representatives for consideration, but House Speaker Mike Johnson has been reluctant to take it up for a vote over differences on national security priorities. The supplemental bill includes $60 billion for Ukraine and $14 billion for Israel, among funding for other priorities.

