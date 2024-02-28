International
Sneak Peak Into World Youth Festival 2024's Final Preparations
Sneak Peak Into World Youth Festival 2024's Final Preparations
The World Youth Festival (WYF) will be held on March 1-7 with tens of thousands of international guests in attendance. The event takes place in the Sirius federal territory, located in the Imereti Lowlands on the coast of the Black Sea.
The World Youth Festival is the largest global youth event. It will bring together the most passionate and creative people from all over the world. The festival seeks to provide a platform where young activists can network, cooperate and discuss building a brighter future for all."Twenty thousand participants are, of course, not the only ones arriving at the festival. In total, we have identified about 18 client groups - experts, guests, volunteers, partners, journalists, representatives of the media community, various service staff, organizers. In total, more than 90,000 participants and guests will be at the festival," said Ksenia Razuvaeva, head of the Russian Federal Agency for Youth Affairs.In total, the festival has registered applications from 188 countries, with Russia hosting 10,000+ foreign guests.Check out Sputnik's gallery to see more!
Sneak Peak Into World Youth Festival 2024's Final Preparations

15:20 GMT 28.02.2024
The World Youth Festival (WYF) will be held on March 1-7 with tens of thousands of international guests in attendance. The event takes place in the Sirius federal territory, located in the Imereti Lowlands on the coast of the Black Sea.
The World Youth Festival is the largest global youth event. It will bring together the most passionate and creative people from all over the world. The festival seeks to provide a platform where young activists can network, cooperate and discuss building a brighter future for all.
"Twenty thousand participants are, of course, not the only ones arriving at the festival. In total, we have identified about 18 client groups - experts, guests, volunteers, partners, journalists, representatives of the media community, various service staff, organizers. In total, more than 90,000 participants and guests will be at the festival," said Ksenia Razuvaeva, head of the Russian Federal Agency for Youth Affairs.
In total, the festival has registered applications from 188 countries, with Russia hosting 10,000+ foreign guests.
Check out Sputnik's gallery to see more!
Volunteers engaged at the World Youth Festival 2024 in Sochi, Russia.

Volunteers engaged at the World Youth Festival 2024 in Sochi, Russia.

Statue of Cheburashka, dressed as a Russian cosmonaut, in the Sirius Federal Territory.

Statue of Cheburashka, dressed as a Russian cosmonaut, in the Sirius Federal Territory.

WYF promotion flags attached to an appartment building in Sochi.

WYF promotion flags attached to an appartment building in Sochi.

Cyclists passing by the Sirius Federal Territory hosting the festival.

Cyclists passing by the Sirius Federal Territory hosting the festival.

A festive flower garden being set up as part of last minute preparations.

A festive flower garden being set up as part of last minute preparations.

Workers mounting road signs on the Sirius Federal Territory.

Workers mounting road signs on the Sirius Federal Territory.

Volunteers of the World Youth Festival 2024.

Volunteers of the World Youth Festival 2024.

WYF visitors taking pictures with the statue of Cheburashka.

WYF visitors taking pictures with the statue of Cheburashka.

Sirius Federal Territory decorated with WYF logos.

Sirius Federal Territory decorated with WYF logos.

