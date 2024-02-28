https://sputnikglobe.com/20240228/sneak-peak-into-world-youth-festival-2024s-final-preparations-1117036946.html

Sneak Peak Into World Youth Festival 2024's Final Preparations

Sputnik International

The World Youth Festival (WYF) will be held on March 1-7 with tens of thousands of international guests in attendance. The event takes place in the Sirius federal territory, located in the Imereti Lowlands on the coast of the Black Sea.

The World Youth Festival is the largest global youth event. It will bring together the most passionate and creative people from all over the world. The festival seeks to provide a platform where young activists can network, cooperate and discuss building a brighter future for all."Twenty thousand participants are, of course, not the only ones arriving at the festival. In total, we have identified about 18 client groups - experts, guests, volunteers, partners, journalists, representatives of the media community, various service staff, organizers. In total, more than 90,000 participants and guests will be at the festival," said Ksenia Razuvaeva, head of the Russian Federal Agency for Youth Affairs.In total, the festival has registered applications from 188 countries, with Russia hosting 10,000+ foreign guests.Check out Sputnik's gallery to see more!

