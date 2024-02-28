https://sputnikglobe.com/20240228/transnistria-asks-russia-for-help-in-wake-of-economic-blockade-by-moldova--declaration--1117038129.html

Transnistria Seeks Russia’s Help in Wake of Economic Blockade by Moldova

Predominantly Russian-speaking Transnistria, 60 percent of whose ethnic population are Russians and Ukrainians, declared its independence from Moldova during the collapse of the Soviet Union.

Transnistrian lawmakers have asked Russia for assistance over mounting economic pressure from Moldova. The legislators put forward a request to both the Federation Council and State Duma of Russia, urging them to implement measures to safeguard Transnistria, especially in light of Moldova’s growing pressure. This request is backed up by the fact that over 220,000 Russian citizens reside in Transnistria.The bill's authors pointed to the unique and positive experience of Russia’s peacekeeping work in the region and highlighted that Moscow has served as a mediator in negotiations.As of January 1, 2024, Moldova launched a compulsory customs duty on goods imported to Transnistria. In reality, this amounts to multimillion-dollar losses for export-import companies operating in Transnistria, since they are required to pay a double tax: one to Transnistria and the other to the Moldovan budget.

