US B-52 Bomber Conducts Emergency Landing Due to Single-Engine Fire - Air Force
A US B-52 bomber capable of carrying nuclear weapons had to conduct an emergency landing in the state of North Dakota due to a single-engine fire, a Minot Air Force Base spokesperson said in a statement to Sputnik.
“A United States B-52H Stratofortress bomber from Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota performed an emergency landing at approximately 12:52 a.m. February 23, 2024, at Minot AFB, North Dakota due to a single engine fire," the spokesperson said on Tuesday. According to the base, none of the crewmembers of the aircraft were injured and the Minot Air Force Base fire department arrived on the scene to extinguish the engine fire. The incident is currently under investigation, the spokesperson noted.
02:22 GMT 28.02.2024
A US B-52 Stratofortress flies over the Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, south of Seoul, on January 10, 2016
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A US B-52 bomber capable of carrying nuclear weapons had to conduct an emergency landing in the state of North Dakota due to a single-engine fire, a Minot Air Force Base spokesperson said in a statement to Sputnik.
“A United States B-52H Stratofortress bomber from Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota performed an emergency landing at approximately 12:52 a.m. February 23, 2024, at Minot AFB, North Dakota due to a single engine fire," the spokesperson said on Tuesday.
According to the base, none of the crewmembers of the aircraft were injured and the Minot Air Force Base fire department arrived on the scene to extinguish the engine fire.
The incident is currently under investigation, the spokesperson noted.
