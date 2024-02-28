https://sputnikglobe.com/20240228/us-supreme-court-to-hear-trump-immunity-case-on-week-of-april-22-1117045766.html

US Supreme Court to Hear Trump Immunity Case on Week of April 22

The US Supreme Court said it will consider former President Donald Trump’s immunity claims in the 2020 election interference case and has scheduled to hear oral arguments in the week of April 22.

The Supreme Court granted a certiorari in the case earlier on Wednesday and ordered lower courts to suspend consideration of the issue until the top court sends down its judgment. The Supreme Court set the required briefs in the case to be filed on or before March 19. Earlier this month, a US federal appeals court ruled that Trump is not immune from prosecution in his 2020 election interference case, which Trump appealed to the Supreme Court.Request to Delay Enforcement of Fraud Case Fines DelayedThe Judge presiding over former President Donald Trump's civil fraud case has rejected a request by Trump's attorneys to delay the enforcement of the penalties in the case but did grant a stay, court documents show.Though the judge, Arthur Engoron, denied the request to stay the fines, he did grant the former president an interim stay of the judgment barring him from running New York businesses or taking out loans from New York banks for three years.Last week, a US judge ruled that Trump is liable for more than $354 million in his civil fraud trial in New York.The civil fraud case against Trump was brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James for allegedly lying about the value of Trump properties, for which James sought $370 million in fines and to ban Trump from the New York State real estate industry. Trump has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing in the case.

