Why Were Russia's Yars Nukes Spotted in Moscow's Suburbs?
Yars is an acronym that stands for "Yadernaya Raketa Sderzhivaniya," which translates to "Nuclear Deterrence Missile."
Since conducting its initial test of nuclear weapons in 1949, Russia has been committed to a No First Use policy, viewing these arms solely as a means to prevent nuclear attacks.
In line with this stance, Yars is a formidable yet strictly defensive weapon.
Silo-based nuclear missiles are vulnerable to enemy cruise missile attacks. In contrast, the Yars ICBM, which is launched from a mobile platform, is virtually undetectable thanks to the vastness of Russia's territories.
Although the history of the development of the Yars missile system is shrouded in mystery, the first test of this supreme Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM) took place in May 2007.
Yars is equipped with several independently targetable warheads, each with a yield of 500 kilotons.
Yars possess the capability of reaching targets beyond 11,000 kilometers and the missile is specially developed to bypass enemy air defenses, virtually spelling imminent doom for the enemy, since the incoming ICBM is unstoppable.
Despite its formidable arsenal, Russia has never used nukes and vows to only use them as a measure of last resort in the event of a major attack that would threaten the sovereignty of the state and the fate of Russian civilization.
