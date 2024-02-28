International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Multimedia
When a picture is worth a thousand words. See what's happening in the world from a more visual perspective with Sputnik's photo galleries, infographics and other multimedia content.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240228/why-were-russias-yars-nukes-spotted-in-moscows-suburbs-1117030649.html
Why Were Russia's Yars Nukes Spotted in Moscow's Suburbs?
Why Were Russia's Yars Nukes Spotted in Moscow's Suburbs?
Sputnik International
The Yars missile is a solid-fuel weapon that measures 17.8 meters in length and is capable of being launched from a mobile platform, making this ICBM a formidable weapon.
2024-02-28T13:44+0000
2024-02-28T13:44+0000
multimedia
photo
yars
yars missile
red square
victory day parade
victory day
victory
wwii victory parade
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/1c/1117030822_0:0:1799:1012_1920x0_80_0_0_3c024890efb4841a860c2fa482c8b9f5.jpg
A convoy of mobile ground-based Yars missile systems, accompanied by a multi-purpose escort vehicle, was observed traveling through the streets of Moscow. The Russian Ministry of Defense has clarified that the convoy has arrived in the capital city in preparation for the Victory Parade scheduled for May 9 on Red Square.Explore Sputnik’s photo gallery to learn more!
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/1c/1117030822_65:0:1470:1054_1920x0_80_0_0_1dc5eccc003b49adb8c4279ab1fe6dac.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
yars, yars icbm, nuclear deterrence, nukes, nuclear arms, russian nukes
yars, yars icbm, nuclear deterrence, nukes, nuclear arms, russian nukes

Why Were Russia's Yars Nukes Spotted in Moscow's Suburbs?

13:44 GMT 28.02.2024
Subscribe
The Yars missile is a solid-fuel weapon that measures 17.8 meters in length and is capable of being launched from a mobile platform, making this ICBM a formidable weapon.
A convoy of mobile ground-based Yars missile systems, accompanied by a multi-purpose escort vehicle, was observed traveling through the streets of Moscow. The Russian Ministry of Defense has clarified that the convoy has arrived in the capital city in preparation for the Victory Parade scheduled for May 9 on Red Square.
Explore Sputnik’s photo gallery to learn more!
© Sputnik / Russian Defence Ministry / Go to the mediabank

Yars is an acronym that stands for "Yadernaya Raketa Sderzhivaniya," which translates to "Nuclear Deterrence Missile."

Yars is an acronym that stands for &quot;Yadernaya Raketa Sderzhivaniya,&quot; which translates to &quot;Nuclear Deterrence Missile.&quot; - Sputnik International
1/7
© Sputnik / Russian Defence Ministry
/
Go to the mediabank

Yars is an acronym that stands for "Yadernaya Raketa Sderzhivaniya," which translates to "Nuclear Deterrence Missile."

© Sputnik / Russian Defence Ministry / Go to the mediabank

Since conducting its initial test of nuclear weapons in 1949, Russia has been committed to a No First Use policy, viewing these arms solely as a means to prevent nuclear attacks.

In line with this stance, Yars is a formidable yet strictly defensive weapon.

Since conducting its initial test of nuclear weapons in 1949, Russia has been committed to a No First Use policy, viewing these arms solely as a means to prevent nuclear attacks.In line with this stance, Yars is a formidable yet strictly defensive weapon. - Sputnik International
2/7
© Sputnik / Russian Defence Ministry
/
Go to the mediabank

Since conducting its initial test of nuclear weapons in 1949, Russia has been committed to a No First Use policy, viewing these arms solely as a means to prevent nuclear attacks.

In line with this stance, Yars is a formidable yet strictly defensive weapon.

© Sputnik / Russian Defence Ministry / Go to the mediabank

Silo-based nuclear missiles are vulnerable to enemy cruise missile attacks. In contrast, the Yars ICBM, which is launched from a mobile platform, is virtually undetectable thanks to the vastness of Russia's territories.

Silo-based nuclear missiles are vulnerable to enemy cruise missile attacks. In contrast, the Yars ICBM, which is launched from a mobile platform, is virtually undetectable thanks to the vastness of Russia&#x27;s territories. - Sputnik International
3/7
© Sputnik / Russian Defence Ministry
/
Go to the mediabank

Silo-based nuclear missiles are vulnerable to enemy cruise missile attacks. In contrast, the Yars ICBM, which is launched from a mobile platform, is virtually undetectable thanks to the vastness of Russia's territories.

© Sputnik / Russian Defence Ministry / Go to the mediabank

Although the history of the development of the Yars missile system is shrouded in mystery, the first test of this supreme Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM) took place in May 2007.

Although the history of the development of the Yars missile system is shrouded in mystery, the first test of this supreme Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM) took place in May 2007. - Sputnik International
4/7
© Sputnik / Russian Defence Ministry
/
Go to the mediabank

Although the history of the development of the Yars missile system is shrouded in mystery, the first test of this supreme Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM) took place in May 2007.

© Photo : Russian Defence Ministry video frame

Yars is equipped with several independently targetable warheads, each with a yield of 500 kilotons.

Yars is equipped with several independently targetable warheads, each with a yield of 500 kilotons. - Sputnik International
5/7
© Photo : Russian Defence Ministry video frame

Yars is equipped with several independently targetable warheads, each with a yield of 500 kilotons.

© Sputnik / Russian Defence Ministry / Go to the mediabank

Yars possess the capability of reaching targets beyond 11,000 kilometers and the missile is specially developed to bypass enemy air defenses, virtually spelling imminent doom for the enemy, since the incoming ICBM is unstoppable.

Yars possess the capability of reaching targets beyond 11,000 kilometers and the missile is specially developed to bypass enemy air defenses, virtually spelling imminent doom for the enemy, since the incoming ICBM is unstoppable. - Sputnik International
6/7
© Sputnik / Russian Defence Ministry
/
Go to the mediabank

Yars possess the capability of reaching targets beyond 11,000 kilometers and the missile is specially developed to bypass enemy air defenses, virtually spelling imminent doom for the enemy, since the incoming ICBM is unstoppable.

© Sputnik / Russian Defence Ministry / Go to the mediabank

Despite its formidable arsenal, Russia has never used nukes and vows to only use them as a measure of last resort in the event of a major attack that would threaten the sovereignty of the state and the fate of Russian civilization.

Despite its formidable arsenal, Russia has never used nukes and vows to only use them as a measure of last resort in the event of a major attack that would threaten the sovereignty of the state and the fate of Russian civilization. - Sputnik International
7/7
© Sputnik / Russian Defence Ministry
/
Go to the mediabank

Despite its formidable arsenal, Russia has never used nukes and vows to only use them as a measure of last resort in the event of a major attack that would threaten the sovereignty of the state and the fate of Russian civilization.

World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала