https://sputnikglobe.com/20240229/bidens-gaza-policy-spells-trouble-in-key-battleground-state-1117046473.html
Biden's Gaza Policy Spells Trouble in Key Battleground State
Biden's Gaza Policy Spells Trouble in Key Battleground State
Sputnik International
On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed several topics from around the globe, including the results from the Michigan primaries.
2024-02-29T04:18+0000
2024-02-29T04:18+0000
2024-02-29T16:08+0000
the backstory
farmers
europe
joe biden
donald trump
michigan
fani willis
radio
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/1d/1117047067_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_105c609e7d3d29de1afc94c05ae0eca6.png
Biden's Gaza Policy Spells Trouble in Key Battleground State
Sputnik International
On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed several topics from around the globe, including the results from the Michigan primaries.
In the first hour, Rachel was joined by political commentator Tom Norton who discussed the results of the Michigan primaries and the long road ahead for US President Joe Biden after more than 100,000 people voted 'uncommitted' rather than support him.Following a discussion on the Michigan primaries, Rachel spoke to journalist Angie Wong about the latest from the Fani Willis legal saga.Civil attorney Steve Gill would join the show for the final hour, as he provided his analysis on the budget crisis plaguing the government as a shutdown looms this weekend.In the final segment, geopolitical analyst George Szamuely spoke to Rachel about the farmer protests that have spread across Europe over the last two months.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
michigan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/1d/1117047067_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_52fcbd6c8d5af61288c93c0be17c6df9.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
the backstory, who voted for biden in michigan, michigan primaries results, fani willis latest, farmer protests in europe
the backstory, who voted for biden in michigan, michigan primaries results, fani willis latest, farmer protests in europe
Biden's Gaza Policy Spells Trouble in Key Battleground State
04:18 GMT 29.02.2024 (Updated: 16:08 GMT 29.02.2024)
On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed several topics from around the globe, including the results from the Michigan primaries.
In the first hour, Rachel was joined by political commentator Tom Norton who discussed the results of the Michigan primaries and the long road ahead for US President Joe Biden after more than 100,000 people voted 'uncommitted' rather than support him.
Following a discussion on the Michigan primaries, Rachel spoke to journalist Angie Wong about the latest from the Fani Willis legal saga.
Civil attorney Steve Gill would join the show for the final hour, as he provided his analysis on the budget crisis plaguing the government as a shutdown looms this weekend.
In the final segment, geopolitical analyst George Szamuely spoke to Rachel about the farmer protests that have spread across Europe over the last two months.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM