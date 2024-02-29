International
The Backstory
The Backstory brings you in-depth reporting, updates on the latest headlines and great guests in a high energy show that's both informative and entertaining. The rest of the media brings you the narrative and the spin. Join Rachel Blevins and get the truth behind the headlines with The Backstory.
Biden's Gaza Policy Spells Trouble in Key Battleground State
On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed several topics from around the globe, including the results from the Michigan primaries.
On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed several topics from around the globe, including the results from the Michigan primaries.
In the first hour, Rachel was joined by political commentator Tom Norton who discussed the results of the Michigan primaries and the long road ahead for US President Joe Biden after more than 100,000 people voted 'uncommitted' rather than support him.Following a discussion on the Michigan primaries, Rachel spoke to journalist Angie Wong about the latest from the Fani Willis legal saga.Civil attorney Steve Gill would join the show for the final hour, as he provided his analysis on the budget crisis plaguing the government as a shutdown looms this weekend.In the final segment, geopolitical analyst George Szamuely spoke to Rachel about the farmer protests that have spread across Europe over the last two months.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
The Backstory
Biden's Gaza Policy Spells Trouble in Key Battleground State
Rachel Blevins
On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed several topics from around the globe, including the results from the Michigan primaries.
In the first hour, Rachel was joined by political commentator Tom Norton who discussed the results of the Michigan primaries and the long road ahead for US President Joe Biden after more than 100,000 people voted 'uncommitted' rather than support him.
Following a discussion on the Michigan primaries, Rachel spoke to journalist Angie Wong about the latest from the Fani Willis legal saga.
Civil attorney Steve Gill would join the show for the final hour, as he provided his analysis on the budget crisis plaguing the government as a shutdown looms this weekend.
In the final segment, geopolitical analyst George Szamuely spoke to Rachel about the farmer protests that have spread across Europe over the last two months.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
