BRICS Share in Global Economy at Purchasing Power Parity to Rise to 36.6% by 2028 - Putin
BRICS Share in Global Economy at Purchasing Power Parity to Rise to 36.6% by 2028 - Putin
The share of BRICS in the global economy at purchasing power parity will increase to 36.6% by 2028, while the G7's share will drop to 27.8%, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.
"Ten to 15 years ago, the situation was completely different ... Global trends are objective in nature ... By 2028, the situation will change even more toward the BRICS, it will be 36.6%. For the G7, the forecast for 2028 year is 27.8%. This has to happen. This is an objective reality. And so it will be. No matter what happens, including even in Ukraine," Putin said during his annual address to the Federal Assembly.
BRICS Share in Global Economy at Purchasing Power Parity to Rise to 36.6% by 2028 - Putin

10:29 GMT 29.02.2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The share of BRICS in the global economy at purchasing power parity will increase to 36.6% by 2028, while the G7's share will drop to 27.8%, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.
"Ten to 15 years ago, the situation was completely different ... Global trends are objective in nature ... By 2028, the situation will change even more toward the BRICS, it will be 36.6%. For the G7, the forecast for 2028 year is 27.8%. This has to happen. This is an objective reality. And so it will be. No matter what happens, including even in Ukraine," Putin said during his annual address to the Federal Assembly.
