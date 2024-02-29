https://sputnikglobe.com/20240229/brics-share-in-global-economy-at-purchasing-power-parity-to-rise-to-366-by-2028---putin-1117054695.html

BRICS Share in Global Economy at Purchasing Power Parity to Rise to 36.6% by 2028 - Putin

BRICS Share in Global Economy at Purchasing Power Parity to Rise to 36.6% by 2028 - Putin

Sputnik International

The share of BRICS in the global economy at purchasing power parity will increase to 36.6% by 2028, while the G7's share will drop to 27.8%, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

2024-02-29T10:29+0000

2024-02-29T10:29+0000

2024-02-29T10:29+0000

economy

brics

vladimir putin

g7

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/17/1112813109_0:301:3106:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5728f24e2d4c460a406e8707fd653147.jpg

"Ten to 15 years ago, the situation was completely different ... Global trends are objective in nature ... By 2028, the situation will change even more toward the BRICS, it will be 36.6%. For the G7, the forecast for 2028 year is 27.8%. This has to happen. This is an objective reality. And so it will be. No matter what happens, including even in Ukraine," Putin said during his annual address to the Federal Assembly.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

brics, russia, vladimir putin, g7, brics economy