Fani Willis' Legal Saga Begins to Overshadow Trump's Case in Georgia

On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss current events from around the nation including Fani Willis' ongoing legal saga.
The first hour starts with the hosts discussing the results of the Michigan primary with independent journalist Dan Lazare and the spread of "uncommitted" voters.Then, tax attorney Steve Hayes shares his perspective on the Congressional budget resolution.The second hour starts with RT Host Scottie Nell Hughes weighing in on the latest out of the Fani Willis saga.The show closes with counselor-at-law Tyler Nixon talking about New York City Mayor Eric Adams changing sanctuary city laws.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
04:12 GMT 29.02.2024 (Updated: 16:02 GMT 29.02.2024)
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss current events from around the nation including Fani Willis' ongoing legal saga.
The first hour starts with the hosts discussing the results of the Michigan primary with independent journalist Dan Lazare and the spread of "uncommitted" voters.
Then, tax attorney Steve Hayes shares his perspective on the Congressional budget resolution.
The second hour starts with RT Host Scottie Nell Hughes weighing in on the latest out of the Fani Willis saga.
The show closes with counselor-at-law Tyler Nixon talking about New York City Mayor Eric Adams changing sanctuary city laws.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM