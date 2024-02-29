International
The Final Countdown
Hosted by international journalist, Angie Wong, along with author and cartoonist, Ted Rall - The Final Countdown promises a fast-paced discussion of all the biggest stories of the day. Join us to countdown to the top stories that impact the global community M-F from 10am to noon!
Fani Willis' Legal Saga Begins to Overshadow Trump's Case in Georgia
Fani Willis' Legal Saga Begins to Overshadow Trump's Case in Georgia
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss current events from around the nation including Fani Willis' ongoing legal saga.
2024-02-29T04:12+0000
2024-02-29T16:02+0000
the final countdown
radio
Fani Willis' Legal Saga Begins to Overshadow Trump's Case in Georgia
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss current events from around the nation including Fani Willis' ongoing legal saga.
The first hour starts with the hosts discussing the results of the Michigan primary with independent journalist Dan Lazare and the spread of "uncommitted" voters.Then, tax attorney Steve Hayes shares his perspective on the Congressional budget resolution.The second hour starts with RT Host Scottie Nell Hughes weighing in on the latest out of the Fani Willis saga.The show closes with counselor-at-law Tyler Nixon talking about New York City Mayor Eric Adams changing sanctuary city laws.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
2024
the final countdown, michgan primary, who will win in michigan, fani willis latest, eric adams nyc reforms
the final countdown, michgan primary, who will win in michigan, fani willis latest, eric adams nyc reforms

Fani Willis' Legal Saga Begins to Overshadow Trump's Case in Georgia

04:12 GMT 29.02.2024 (Updated: 16:02 GMT 29.02.2024)
The Final Countdown
Fani Willis' Legal Saga Begins to Overshadow Trump's Case in Georgia
Angie Wong
Ted Rall
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss current events from around the nation including Fani Willis' ongoing legal saga.
The first hour starts with the hosts discussing the results of the Michigan primary with independent journalist Dan Lazare and the spread of "uncommitted" voters.
Then, tax attorney Steve Hayes shares his perspective on the Congressional budget resolution.
The second hour starts with RT Host Scottie Nell Hughes weighing in on the latest out of the Fani Willis saga.
The show closes with counselor-at-law Tyler Nixon talking about New York City Mayor Eric Adams changing sanctuary city laws.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
