Hunter Biden Closed-Door Testimony, 100k Uncommitted Voters in Michigan

Texas battles historic wildfires, and Wendy’s battles public outrage over plans for dynamic pricing.

Climate activist and a spokesperson for Black Hive Anthony Rogers-Wright joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the more than 100,000 “uncommitted’ votes submitted in the Michigan Democratic primary, the significant anti-Trump Republican vote that that former president has to contend with, what to expect during next week's Super Tuesday primaries, whether No Labels will decide to compete in the presidential election this year, Mike Johnson's comments proposing more Continuing Resoltuions to fund the government for several more weeks, and whether or not Congress will successfully negotiate a budget before the Friday deadline.International affairs and security analyst Mark Sleboda discusses the likelihood of a ceasefire in Gaza President Joe Biden claims he's hopeful for an agreement next week, how Israel’s conduct in Gaza is harming Washington’s international standing, the paradoxical position of nations airdropping food into Gaza while defending Israel’s restriction of humanitarian aid, why Denmark dropped its investigation into the Nord Stream pipelines explosion, and how to understand the presence of official enemies side by side at a recent Indian naval exercise.Editor and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report and author Margaret Kimberley discusses the primary results in Michigan for Joe Biden and Donald Trump, what to expect from the Super Tuesday contests, what will likely come out of Hunter Biden’s closed-door testimony in Congress today, what to make of the denouement of the Fulton County prosecutorial romance drama, how a new federal ruling on torture demonstrates America’s paradoxical position on human rights, the reverberating effects of the self-immolation of active-duty airman Aaron Bushnell in front of the Israeli Embassy, New York City Mayor Eric Adams siding with law enforcement in the ongoing debate on sanctuary cities in the United States, and who the New York Times chose to write its controversial piece on alleged mass sexual violence by Hamas.The Misfits also discuss the strange disappearance of Kate Middleton, the FAA’s new deadline for Boeing, and Google’s biased AI image generator.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

