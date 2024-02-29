https://sputnikglobe.com/20240229/michigan-primary-winners-and-losers-1117041024.html
Michigan Primary: Winners and Losers
In this episode of Fault Lines, Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul explore a range of global issues. They discuss the outcome of the Michigan primary in the lead-up to the 2024 Presidential election.
In this episode of Fault Lines, Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul explore a range of global issues. They discuss the outcome of the Michigan primary in the lead-up to the 2024 Presidential election.
During Fault Lines' Wednesday broadcast, civil rights leader Dr. Linda Lee Tarver joined the discussion in the first hour, followed by US Candidate for Michigan Senate Dr. Sherry O'Donnell in the last hour, to analyze the Michigan primary results. President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump emerged victorious, reinforcing the likelihood of a rematch between the two, despite the results shedding light on some of their key political vulnerabilities leading up to the November general election.During the second hour, Fault Lines engaged Nebojsa Malic in a conversation about recent reports uncovering France's advocacy for potential NATO deployments and troop presence in Ukraine, sparking backlash from other EU leaders.In the third hour, Fault Lines interviewed aviation expert Jamie Finch regarding the FAA report on Boeing's safety culture. The report revealed a troubling workplace environment where safety concerns were challenging to address, coinciding with increasing issues with Boeing planes.
In this episode of Fault Lines, Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul explore a range of global issues. They discuss the outcome of the Michigan primary in the lead-up to the 2024 Presidential election.
During Fault Lines' Wednesday broadcast, civil rights leader Dr. Linda Lee Tarver joined the discussion in the first hour, followed by US Candidate for Michigan Senate Dr. Sherry O'Donnell in the last hour, to analyze the Michigan primary results. President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump emerged victorious, reinforcing the likelihood of a rematch between the two, despite the results shedding light on some of their key political vulnerabilities leading up to the November general election.
During the second hour, Fault Lines engaged Nebojsa Malic in a conversation about recent reports uncovering France's advocacy for potential NATO deployments and troop presence in Ukraine, sparking backlash from other EU leaders.
In the third hour, Fault Lines interviewed aviation expert Jamie Finch regarding the FAA report on Boeing's safety culture. The report revealed a troubling workplace environment where safety concerns were challenging to address, coinciding with increasing issues with Boeing planes.
