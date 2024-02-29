https://sputnikglobe.com/20240229/putin-delivers-his-annual-address-to-russias-parliament-1117051101.html
Putin Delivers His Annual Address to Russia's Parliament
Putin Delivers His Annual Address to Russia's Parliament
Sputnik International
Presidential speech will set goals for country’s development for the next six years and sum up the results of 2018-2024 electoral cycle.
2024-02-29T09:01+0000
2024-02-29T09:01+0000
2024-02-29T09:01+0000
russia
vladimir putin
foreign policy
news conference of russian president vladimir putin
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/04/15/1082691714_0:0:3122:1756_1920x0_80_0_0_b72fc44694fb570157063a016d78e911.jpg
Vladimir Putin will assess the work of both chambers of the Federal Assembly (Russia's parliament) and outline the main directions of foreign and domestic policy. The president is expected to discuss the special military operation in Ukraine, security and economic issues in the light of current geopolitical challenges. About one thousand people have been invited to the ceremony, including members of parliament, the government, representatives of the presidential administration, heads of the Constitutional and Supreme Courts, diplomats, Russian and foreign journalists. Follow Sputnik's live feed to learn more.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/04/15/1082691714_391:0:3122:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_32d8d0d6771cc56c9fd6580d4335dab1.jpg
Putin addresses the Russian parliament
Sputnik International
Putin addresses the Russian parliament
2024-02-29T09:01+0000
true
PT1S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
vladimir putin, putin speech, putin state of the nation address, putin address, russia putin
vladimir putin, putin speech, putin state of the nation address, putin address, russia putin
Putin Delivers His Annual Address to Russia's Parliament
The president's speech will set the country's development goals for the next six years and summarize the results of the 2018-2024 election cycle.
Vladimir Putin will assess the work of both chambers of the Federal Assembly (Russia's parliament) and outline the main directions of foreign and domestic policy.
The president is expected to discuss the special military operation in Ukraine, security and economic issues in the light of current geopolitical challenges.
About one thousand people have been invited to the ceremony, including members of parliament, the government, representatives of the presidential administration, heads of the Constitutional and Supreme Courts, diplomats, Russian and foreign journalists.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to learn more.