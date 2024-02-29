https://sputnikglobe.com/20240229/relations-with-germany--france-at-unprecedented-low--russian-foreign-ministry-1117050284.html

Relations With Germany & France at Unprecedented Low – Russian Foreign Ministry

The signing of a security agreement between Paris, Berlin, and Kiev does not affect relations with Russia, which are at a nadir, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik.

"Referring specifically to Russia-Germany and Russia-France relations, I would like to emphasize that, unfortunately, at this stage there is little that could affect them for the worse. They are already at an unprecedentedly low level," she said.According to Zakharova, "the former partners [Germany and France] have discarded the voluminous baggage of large-scale, mutually beneficial bilateral cooperation [with Russia] accumulated over several generations." "All this makes them direct accomplices in Ukraine's deeds," she emphasized.The spokeswoman claimed "the elites of these countries still indulge themselves in illusions about the possibility of inflicting a 'strategic defeat' on Russia and consider Vladimir Zelensky's 'peace formula’ ultimatum – which, we reiterate, is unacceptable to us – as the only basis for resolving the Ukrainian crisis."

