https://sputnikglobe.com/20240229/relations-with-germany--france-at-unprecedented-low--russian-foreign-ministry-1117050284.html
Relations With Germany & France at Unprecedented Low – Russian Foreign Ministry
Relations With Germany & France at Unprecedented Low – Russian Foreign Ministry
Sputnik International
The signing of a security agreement between Paris, Berlin, and Kiev does not affect relations with Russia, which are at a nadir, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik.
2024-02-29T04:36+0000
2024-02-29T04:36+0000
2024-02-29T04:36+0000
world
russia
maria zakharova
germany
france
russian foreign ministry
ukraine
ukrainian crisis
ukrainian conflict
ukraine crisis
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/1f/1115904836_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_440df93384af34dc02454f9634168f54.jpg
"Referring specifically to Russia-Germany and Russia-France relations, I would like to emphasize that, unfortunately, at this stage there is little that could affect them for the worse. They are already at an unprecedentedly low level," she said.According to Zakharova, "the former partners [Germany and France] have discarded the voluminous baggage of large-scale, mutually beneficial bilateral cooperation [with Russia] accumulated over several generations." "All this makes them direct accomplices in Ukraine's deeds," she emphasized.The spokeswoman claimed "the elites of these countries still indulge themselves in illusions about the possibility of inflicting a 'strategic defeat' on Russia and consider Vladimir Zelensky's 'peace formula’ ultimatum – which, we reiterate, is unacceptable to us – as the only basis for resolving the Ukrainian crisis."
russia
germany
france
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/1f/1115904836_323:0:3054:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a8ed7b7bfbc5469519aa9465a70b4e8c.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
maria zakharova, european union, funding for ukraine, ukrainian troops, ukrainian losses, ukrainian crisis, ukrainian counteroffensive, eu money, weapons for ukraine, financial aid, financial support, european aid, european support, europe for ukraine, eu aid to ukraine, eu funding of ukraine, no money for ukraine
maria zakharova, european union, funding for ukraine, ukrainian troops, ukrainian losses, ukrainian crisis, ukrainian counteroffensive, eu money, weapons for ukraine, financial aid, financial support, european aid, european support, europe for ukraine, eu aid to ukraine, eu funding of ukraine, no money for ukraine
Relations With Germany & France at Unprecedented Low – Russian Foreign Ministry
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The signing of a security agreement between Paris, Berlin, and Kiev does not affect relations with Russia, which are at a nadir, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik.
"Referring specifically to Russia-Germany and Russia-France relations, I would like to emphasize that, unfortunately, at this stage there is little that could affect them for the worse. They are already at an unprecedentedly low level," she said.
According to Zakharova, "the former partners [Germany and France] have discarded the voluminous baggage of large-scale, mutually beneficial bilateral cooperation [with Russia] accumulated over several generations."
"This is not our decision. For two years we have been watching how NATO countries, including Germany and France playing a particularly active role (with Berlin ranking second after the United States in terms of supplying arms and military equipment to the Kiev regime), have been pumping Ukraine with modern lethal systems, training soldiers, supplying intelligence, and contributing to the escalation of hostilities," Zakharova noted.
"All this makes them direct accomplices in Ukraine's deeds," she emphasized.
The spokeswoman claimed "the elites of these countries still indulge themselves in illusions about the possibility of inflicting a 'strategic defeat' on Russia and consider Vladimir Zelensky's 'peace formula’ ultimatum – which, we reiterate, is unacceptable to us – as the only basis for resolving the Ukrainian crisis."
"In this context, the signing of new agreements is another – albeit symbolic – move in the West's hybrid war with Russia, a confirmation of the focus on long-term confrontation with our country and an unwillingness to go down the path of political and diplomatic settlement of the conflict," she concluded.