Watch Russia Liberate Town of Lastochkino
Lastochkino was liberated several days ago and now Russian flag is flying in the wind over once contested town.
2024-02-29T10:01+0000
2024-02-29T10:01+0000
2024-02-29T10:47+0000
News
2024-02-29T10:01+0000
10:01 GMT 29.02.2024 (Updated: 10:47 GMT 29.02.2024)
The settlement is located near the key DPR city of Avdeyevka. It was liberated several days ago and now the Russian flag is proudly flying in the wind, as troops press forward.
Russia’s Ministry of Defense has published footage from the town of Lastochkino which has been liberated by the Russian Armed Forces. During a hasty retreat, the Ukrainian Army resorted to scorched earth tactics with Grad MLRS firing at civilian buildings.
“While retreating from the town, Ukrainian servicemen left Western military equipment, including vehicles with Nazi symbols," the ministry said in a statement. The footage shows a pickup with a “Bandera is our father” inscription – a reference to a war criminal and Nazi collaborator Stepan Bandera.