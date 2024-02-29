https://sputnikglobe.com/20240229/russia-liberates-watch-town-of-lastochkino-1117052587.html

Watch Russia Liberate Town of Lastochkino

Watch Russia Liberate Town of Lastochkino

Sputnik International

Lastochkino was liberated several days ago and now Russian flag is flying in the wind over once contested town.

2024-02-29T10:01+0000

2024-02-29T10:01+0000

2024-02-29T10:47+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukrainian crisis

us arms for ukraine

stepan bandera

nazi

neo-nazism

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/1d/1117052431_11:0:1334:744_1920x0_80_0_0_a30bd0debb3c7f996167787e09142fce.png

Russia’s Ministry of Defense has published footage from the town of Lastochkino which has been liberated by the Russian Armed Forces. During a hasty retreat, the Ukrainian Army resorted to scorched earth tactics with Grad MLRS firing at civilian buildings.“While retreating from the town, Ukrainian servicemen left Western military equipment, including vehicles with Nazi symbols," the ministry said in a statement. The footage shows a pickup with a “Bandera is our father” inscription – a reference to a war criminal and Nazi collaborator Stepan Bandera.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sergey Lebedev

Sergey Lebedev

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Lastochkino liberation Sputnik International Lastochkino liberation 2024-02-29T10:01+0000 true PT1M50S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sergey Lebedev

ukrainian crisis, us arms for ukraine, nazi ukraine, neo nazi ukraine, bandera ukraine, nazi in ukraine, lastochkino russian army, lastochkino ukraine