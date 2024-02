https://sputnikglobe.com/20240229/russias-strategic-nuclear-forces-in-state-of-full-readiness---putin-1117054581.html

Russia's Strategic Nuclear Forces in State of Full Readiness - Putin

Sputnik International

Russia's strategic nuclear forces are in a state of full readiness, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

Russian strategic nuclear forces are purely defensive by nature, aimed at deterring possible full-scale attacks on the nation that might threaten its existence. Russia vows to never use nuclear arms for any other reasons, apart from specified in its strategic documents often called its "nuclear doctrine."

