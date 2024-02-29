https://sputnikglobe.com/20240229/watch-full-video-of-putins-state-of-the-nation-address-to-russias-parliament-1117055399.html

Watch Full Video of Putin's State of the Nation Address to Russia's Parliament

Each year president addresses national legislature, summarizing the achieved results and setting new goals. Putin’s 2024 address focused on special operation, international security and socio-economic development of Russia with heavy emphasis on demography and technological sovereignty.

Vladimir Putin emphasized that the overwhelming majority of Russians expressed their support for the special military operation. The president also vowed to root out Nazism from Ukraine."Russia will end the war, eradicate Nazism, and achieve all the objectives of the special operation," the head of state promised.The head of state commented on international security, stressing that West wants to drag Russia into arms race in order to weaken it economically and added that these countries are blinded by Russophobia. Also, Putin highlighted key global economic trends, forecasting that BRICS would become an even more influential organization that will ultimately surpass the G7.

