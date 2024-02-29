International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240229/watch-full-video-of-putins-state-of-the-nation-address-to-russias-parliament-1117055399.html
Watch Full Video of Putin's State of the Nation Address to Russia's Parliament
Watch Full Video of Putin's State of the Nation Address to Russia's Parliament
Sputnik International
Each year president addresses national legislature, summarizing the achieved results and setting new goals. Putin’s 2024 address focused on special operation, international security and socio-economic development of Russia with heavy emphasis on demography and technological sovereignty.
2024-02-29T14:23+0000
2024-02-29T14:23+0000
russia
vladimir putin
brics
ukraine
g7
ukrainian crisis
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/1d/1117057348_5:0:1422:797_1920x0_80_0_0_3fa97380aaa1722c2ad612912da10e4c.jpg
Vladimir Putin emphasized that the overwhelming majority of Russians expressed their support for the special military operation. The president also vowed to root out Nazism from Ukraine."Russia will end the war, eradicate Nazism, and achieve all the objectives of the special operation," the head of state promised.The head of state commented on international security, stressing that West wants to drag Russia into arms race in order to weaken it economically and added that these countries are blinded by Russophobia. Also, Putin highlighted key global economic trends, forecasting that BRICS would become an even more influential organization that will ultimately surpass the G7.
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/1d/1117057348_182:0:1245:797_1920x0_80_0_0_d6941e5ec53be258ce8dbe8cfcdd79f5.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
vladimir putin address, putin address, putin speech, vladimir putin state of the nation, putin speech parliament, putin speech parliament
vladimir putin address, putin address, putin speech, vladimir putin state of the nation, putin speech parliament, putin speech parliament

Watch Full Video of Putin's State of the Nation Address to Russia's Parliament

14:23 GMT 29.02.2024
Putin Addresses the Russian Parliament (1)
Putin Addresses the Russian Parliament (1) - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.02.2024
Subscribe
Each year, the president addresses Russia's parliament, summarizing the past year's achievements while setting new goals. In Putin's 2024 speech, he emphasized the significance of the special operation, global security, and Russia's socio-economic growth, focusing on demographics and technological independence.
Vladimir Putin emphasized that the overwhelming majority of Russians expressed their support for the special military operation. The president also vowed to root out Nazism from Ukraine.
"Russia will end the war, eradicate Nazism, and achieve all the objectives of the special operation," the head of state promised.
The head of state commented on international security, stressing that West wants to drag Russia into arms race in order to weaken it economically and added that these countries are blinded by Russophobia. Also, Putin highlighted key global economic trends, forecasting that BRICS would become an even more influential organization that will ultimately surpass the G7.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала