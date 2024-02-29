https://sputnikglobe.com/20240229/watch-russian-drones-hammer-ukrainian-tanks-and-artillery-1117056908.html
Watch Russian Drones Hammer Ukrainian Tanks and Artillery
Watch Russian Drones Hammer Ukrainian Tanks and Artillery
Drones are supreme tool of modern warfare that proved their effectiveness in course of special op. However, to become even more deadly, they should work in pairs – reconnaissance drones locate the target while kamikaze drones obliterate it.
Russia's Ministry of Defense has published footage that shows drones hitting Ukrainian Army equipment.The reconnaissance UAV Zala detected an enemy tank and self-propelled artillery gun on the West bank of the Dnepr river. Zala operators used the data provided to help direct Lancet kamikaze drones that turned them into scrap. The Zala reconnaissance drone has a range of up to 200 km and this distance can be doubled in case of one-way flight. Theoretically, Zala can be used to direct tactical missiles like "Iskander" as well as Lancet drones and artillery.
Drones are the supreme tool of modern warfare that have proved their effectiveness in the special op. However, to become even more deadly, they should work in pairs – reconnaissance drones locate a target while kamikaze drones obliterate it.
Russia’s Ministry of Defense has published footage that shows drones hitting Ukrainian Army equipment.
The reconnaissance UAV Zala detected an enemy tank and self-propelled artillery gun on the West bank of the Dnepr river. Zala operators used the data provided to help direct Lancet kamikaze drones that turned them into scrap.
The Zala reconnaissance drone has a range of up to 200 km and this distance can be doubled in case of one-way flight. Theoretically, Zala can be used to direct tactical missiles like “Iskander” as well as Lancet drones and artillery.