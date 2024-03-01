https://sputnikglobe.com/20240301/3-billion-experiment-involving-us-tunnels-may-help-unravel-questions-about-the-universe-1117064611.html

$3 Billion Experiment Involving US Tunnels May Help Unravel Questions About the Universe

$3 Billion Experiment Involving US Tunnels May Help Unravel Questions About the Universe

Sputnik International

The DUNE project is an “international flagship” project aimed at studying neutrinos.

2024-03-01T01:54+0000

2024-03-01T01:54+0000

2024-03-01T01:54+0000

beyond politics

science & tech

neutrino

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107819/15/1078191592_0:364:2048:1516_1920x0_80_0_0_a213b7e528c0d3a3fedddd6bbb35bfb7.jpg

The DUNE project—Deep Underground Neutrino Experiment—is an “international flagship” project aimed at studying neutrinos. The project is being led by scientists at the US Department of Energy’s Fermilab and will require the use of tunnels beneath the US state of South Dakota.As a result of the estimated $3 billion project, crews that began excavating 800,000 tons of rock out of the former gold mine now have three underground caverns that are 500 feet long, and almost tall enough to hold a seven-story building.That excavation work has recently been completed, and the next step is to install the first of four particle detectors about a mile below the surface at the Sanford Underground Research Laboratory in Lead, South Dakota, according to a release from the University of Texas at Arlington (UTA).Particle accelerators at Fermilab outside Chicago, Illinois will first fire an extremely powerful beam of neutrinos through a detector at Fermilab. That beam will then travel underground for 800 miles to the detector at the South Dakota Sanford Underground Research Facility.Neutrinos are sometimes referred to as “ghost particles”, and are incredibly difficult to study. They live all around us, and pass through us, unnoticed. The existence of neutrinos was first theorized in 1930, but experimenters only discovered the subatomic particles 26 years later. They are tiny, neutral and weigh so little that it is impossible to measure their mass. But they are also the most abundant particles that have been made in the universe. They are created by the sun, supernovae, and are even produced by the natural radioactivity of potassium in bananas.Those in the DUNE experiment hope their research will help them discover why the universe is composed of matter instead of antimatter, how an exploding star creates a black holes, and answer the question as to whether or not protons decay.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

dune project, neutrinos, science, study, experiment, south dakota, underground tunnels