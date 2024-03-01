https://sputnikglobe.com/20240301/death-toll-skyrockets-in-gaza-as-us-mulls-airdropping-aid-1117063783.html

Death Toll Skyrockets in Gaza as US Mulls Airdropping Aid

On this edition of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins delved into several topics from around the globe, including the ongoing humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip.

In the first hour, Rachel spoke to cartoonist Ted Rall about the legal saga plaguing former U.S. President Donald Trump, as faces a number of cases in several jurisdictions.Rachel was then joined by journalist Dan Lazare who discussed US President Joe Biden's trip to the southern border, along with Trump's simultaneous visit to a separate crossing in Texas.To begin the final hour, Rachel spoke to geopolitical analyst Mark Sleboda who broke down and highlighted key points from Russian President Vladimir Putin's speech on Thursday.In the concluding segment, Said Arikat, journalist and professor and bureau chief of Al-Quds Daily, discussed the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip, Israel's continued assault on the Palestinian enclave and the Biden administration's response.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

