Debunking Western Propaganda: The Truth About Russia
In this week's episode of the New Rules podcast, Jackson Hinkle and Haz Al-Din join us to share their impressions of Moscow, and to discuss why Western liberal elites hate Russia.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
"This enrages the liberal elites of the West. I mean, if people knew about that, if people came to Moscow themselves and saw it with their own eyes and saw how it's possible to have a functioning civilization, at least to a limited extent, it would show just how much we're being robbed of that in our own countries."
Haz Al-Din
MAGA communist from Infrared collective
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
