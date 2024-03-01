International
New Rules provides you with an in-depth look at the geopolitical, economic, and ideological trends changing the world. The era of American global hegemony is coming to an end. What will take its place?
Debunking Western Propaganda: The Truth About Russia
In this week's episode of the New Rules podcast, Jackson Hinkle and Haz Al-Din join us to share their impressions of Moscow, and to discuss why Western liberal elites hate Russia.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
14:20 GMT 01.03.2024 (Updated: 14:37 GMT 01.03.2024)
New Rules
Debunking Western Propaganda: The Truth About Russia
Simes Dimitri
Deputy Director of Sputnik's English-language Department
In this week's episode of the New Rules podcast, Jackson Hinkle and Haz Al-Din join us to share their impressions of Moscow, and to discuss why Western liberal elites hate Russia.

"This enrages the liberal elites of the West. I mean, if people knew about that, if people came to Moscow themselves and saw it with their own eyes and saw how it's possible to have a functioning civilization, at least to a limited extent, it would show just how much we're being robbed of that in our own countries."

Haz Al-Din
MAGA communist from Infrared collective
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
