France Will Not Send Troops to Ukraine - Foreign Minister
France will not send its troops to Ukraine to conduct military operations, French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne said on Friday.
French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne ruled out conducting military operations in Ukraine on Friday.His comments came after President Emmanuel Macron said that such a move was on the table earlier this week.Dr. Gregor Spitzen, a German political analyst, told Sputnik that the "ill-considered initiative to send NATO ground troops to Ukraine made Macron look very foolish."
13:41 GMT 01.03.2024 (Updated: 13:46 GMT 01.03.2024)
PARIS (Sputnik) - French President Emmanuel Macron earlier proclaimed that he refused to rule out sending EU troops to Ukraine – a move that met harsh backlash from some European politicians.
French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne ruled out conducting military operations in Ukraine on Friday.
His comments came after President Emmanuel Macron said that such a move was on the table earlier this week.
"The French will not die for Ukraine. We will not send troops into combat because the framework has been set, which is to prevent Russia from winning without going to war with Russia. And nothing is excluded within this framework," Sejourne told the France Inter radio broadcaster.
Dr. Gregor Spitzen, a German political analyst, told Sputnik that the ill-considered initiative to send NATO ground troops to Ukraine made Macron look very foolish."
Analysis
Macron’s Idea to Send NATO Troops to Ukraine ‘Made Him Look Very Foolish’
07:51 GMT
