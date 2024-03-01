https://sputnikglobe.com/20240301/france-will-not-send-troops-to-ukraine-to-conduct-military-operations---foreign-minister-1117074855.html

France Will Not Send Troops to Ukraine - Foreign Minister

France Will Not Send Troops to Ukraine - Foreign Minister

Sputnik International

France will not send its troops to Ukraine to conduct military operations, French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne said on Friday.

2024-03-01T13:41+0000

2024-03-01T13:41+0000

2024-03-01T13:46+0000

world

ukrainian crisis

russia-nato showdown

france

ukraine

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102767/01/1027670131_0:124:2362:1453_1920x0_80_0_0_caca48ddf6de893bc912cb553e6915b2.jpg

French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne ruled out conducting military operations in Ukraine on Friday.His comments came after President Emmanuel Macron said that such a move was on the table earlier this week.Dr. Gregor Spitzen, a German political analyst, told Sputnik that the “ill-considered initiative to send NATO ground troops to Ukraine made Macron look very foolish."

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240301/macrons-idea-to-send-nato-troops-to-ukraine-made-him-look-very-foolish--1117069472.html

france

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia-nato showdown, france ukraine, macron ukraine, french troops ukraine, ukrainian crisis