Indicators and Forecasts of World GDP of G7 and BRICS +

Indicators and Forecasts of World GDP of G7 and BRICS +

The share of BRICS in the global economy at purchasing power parity will increase to 36.6% by 2028, while the G7's share will drop to 27.8%, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

BRICS countries' GDP in purchasing power parity was 19.3% of the world's GDP in 1992, while the G7 countries' was 45.7%, according to the President's presentation. At the same time, by the end of 2022, the balance was already in favor of the BRICS - 34.4% against 30.3%.Check out Sputnik’s infographics to learn more!

2024

