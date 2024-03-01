https://sputnikglobe.com/20240301/japan-urges-israel-to-obey-intl-law-after-deadly-gaza-aid-incident-1117070210.html
Japan Urges Israel to Obey Int'l Law After Deadly Gaza Aid Incident
The Japanese government continues to support Israel's right to self-defense but also insists that Israel must exercise this right in full compliance with international humanitarian law, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa said on Friday in the wake of a deadly shooting at Palestinian aid seekers in the Gaza Strip.
TOKYO (Sputnik) - The Japanese government continues to support Israel's right to self-defense but also insists that Israel must exercise this right in full compliance with international humanitarian law, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa said on Friday in the wake of a deadly shooting at Palestinian aid seekers in the Gaza Strip.
On Thursday, the Palestinian authorities said the Israeli military opened fire at a crowd of Gaza civilians waiting to receive humanitarian aid, killing 112 and injuring 760 others. Israel denied that the death toll from its shooting was that high and claimed that most of the victims died in a crowd crush as people stormed the trucks loaded with aid.
"As we have said earlier, the Japanese government remains committed to the position that Israel, which was attacked by Hamas, has the right to defend its state and residents under international law. At the same time, we believe that all actions should remain within international law. And in all circumstances, the basic principles of the humanitarian law must be respected," Kamikawa told a news conference.
Japan's top diplomat declined to directly comment on the incident in the Gaza Strip, saying that it was "difficult to comprehensively assess the situation now."
On October 7, 2023, Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel from Gaza and breached the border, killing 1,200 people and abducting around 240 others. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza, and started a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. At least 30,000 people have been killed so far in the Gaza Strip, local authorities said.