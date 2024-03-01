https://sputnikglobe.com/20240301/lavrov-speaks-at-antalya-diplomacy-forum--1117072250.html

Lavrov Speaks at Antalya Diplomacy Forum

Russia’s top diplomat came to Antalya after invitation by Hakan Fidan, his Turkish counterpart.

Sputnik brings you live broadcast from Antalya Diplomacy Forum, Turkiye, where Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is addressing the participants on the most crucial foreign policy issues. According to the Russian Foreign Ministry's press service, Lavrov has also held talks with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan to discuss cooperation in trade, energy, security, banking and tourism.The top diplomats also discussed the Ukrainian crisis, the situation in Southern Caucasus and the Mideast with emphasis on the Palestine-Israeli conflict.

