https://sputnikglobe.com/20240301/lavrov-speaks-at-antalya-diplomacy-forum--1117072250.html
Lavrov Speaks at Antalya Diplomacy Forum
Lavrov Speaks at Antalya Diplomacy Forum
Sputnik International
Russia’s top diplomat came to Antalya after invitation by Hakan Fidan, his Turkish counterpart.
2024-03-01T13:18+0000
2024-03-01T13:18+0000
2024-03-01T13:18+0000
world
russia
turkiye
sergey lavrov
hakan fidan
foreign ministry
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/06/1116616377_0:0:3058:1720_1920x0_80_0_0_a7c3f9f1935d14b6b390052b1ab6812a.jpg
Sputnik brings you live broadcast from Antalya Diplomacy Forum, Turkiye, where Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is addressing the participants on the most crucial foreign policy issues. According to the Russian Foreign Ministry's press service, Lavrov has also held talks with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan to discuss cooperation in trade, energy, security, banking and tourism.The top diplomats also discussed the Ukrainian crisis, the situation in Southern Caucasus and the Mideast with emphasis on the Palestine-Israeli conflict.
russia
turkiye
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/06/1116616377_82:0:2813:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_58af6e68ba639d6961d25a5f93ae48f9.jpg
Russian FM Sergey Lavrov speaks at a diplomatic forum in Antalya in Turkiye
Sputnik International
Russian FM Sergey Lavrov speaks at a diplomatic forum in Antalya in Turkiye
2024-03-01T13:18+0000
true
PT1S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
lavrov turkiye, lavrov fidan, lavrov antalya, lavrov foreign policy, lavrov talks
lavrov turkiye, lavrov fidan, lavrov antalya, lavrov foreign policy, lavrov talks
Lavrov Speaks at Antalya Diplomacy Forum
Russia’s top diplomat is in Antalya at the invitation of his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan.
Sputnik brings you live broadcast from Antalya Diplomacy Forum, Turkiye, where Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is addressing the participants on the most crucial foreign policy issues.
According to the Russian Foreign Ministry's press service, Lavrov has also held talks with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan to discuss cooperation in trade, energy, security, banking and tourism.
The top diplomats also discussed the Ukrainian crisis, the situation in Southern Caucasus and the Mideast with emphasis on the Palestine-Israeli conflict.