Putin Delivers Annual State of the Union Speech

In this edition of Fault Lines, Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul delve into various global topics, including their analysis of President Vladimir Putin's annual State of the Union address in Russia.

2024-03-01T04:10+0000

2024-03-01T04:10+0000

2024-03-01T14:46+0000

During the initial hour, Fault Lines dissected Vladimir Putin’s yearly State of the Union address alongside international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda. Throughout his speech, the Russian President addressed a range of topics, such as NATO expansion, BRICS, and the Ukrainian conflict.In the subsequent hour, Fault Lines hosted expert Andrew Langer, President of the Institute for Liberty, for a discussion regarding the New York Governor's efforts to revoke New York's designation as a Sanctuary city, as well as Hunter Biden's closed-door deposition related to House Republicans' impeachment inquiry against him.In the third segment, Fault Lines spoke to tax attorney Steve Hayes about lawmakers on Capitol Hill reaching a partial funding agreement on six spending bills, effectively staving off a government shutdown for the time being.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

