Russia Must Press Bundestag to Look Into Alleged German Plot to Strike Crimean Bridge - Official

It is necessary to send a demand for an investigation to Bundestag, the German parliament, after information about a recording of German officers discussing an attack on the Crimean Bridge, Russian lower house speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said on Friday.

"The information that has emerged with recordings of discussions by high-ranking German officers about plans to strike the Crimean Bridge … as well as how to do this so that suspicion does not fall on German Chancellor [Olaf] Scholz, deserves the most serious discussion and response … I also think it is correct to send a demand to the Bundestag to conduct an investigation," Volodin wrote on his Telegram channel. The issue will be discussed by the State Duma lawmakers on March 11, the speaker added. "The fact that the conversation was recorded compels the German leadership to provide an explanation … Does Scholz understand that these actions will require Russia to retaliate?" Volodin added.Earlier, Margarita Simonyan, editor-in-chief of RT and Rossiya Segodnya, Sputnik's parent media group, said she had obtained an audio recording of high-ranking officers of the German Bundeswehr discussing "how they will bomb the Crimean bridge". The recording lasts 40 minutes, Simonyan writes. The German officers also mention colleagues from the United States and Britain, "discussing that these people have been directly involved in the conflict for a long time".Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that he is so far unaware of an audio recording of German military officials discussing the attack on the Crimean Bridge but will listen to it when possible."No. We don't know anything about this content. I don't know if this recording is available," Peskov told reporters, adding that he will listen to the recording when it becomes available.

