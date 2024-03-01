https://sputnikglobe.com/20240301/russian-economy-expected-to-grow-above-2-in-2024-1117073422.html
Russian Economy Expected to Grow Above 2% in 2024
The Russian Economic Development Ministry expects the national economy to grow at a rate above 2% in 2024, Minister Maxim Reshetnikov said Friday.
ABU DHABI (Sputnik) - The Russian Economic Development Ministry expects the national economy to grow at a rate above 2% in 2024, Minister Maxim Reshetnikov said Friday.
"We expect growth to exceed 2% in 2024. We will publish exact estimates in April after analyzing turn-of-the-year figures," he told reporters during a trip to Abu Dhabi.
Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov said this week that the Economic Development Ministry forecast the economy to expand at over 2% in the next three years and gradually speed up to 3% in the three years after that.
The International Monetary Fund published an update in January to its October 2023 World Economic Outlook report revising its forecast for Russia's economic growth in 2024 upward by 1.5 percentage points to 2.6%. The revision reflected carryover from stronger-than-expected growth in 2023.