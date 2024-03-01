https://sputnikglobe.com/20240301/russian-economy-expected-to-grow-above-2-in-2024-1117073422.html

Russian Economy Expected to Grow Above 2% in 2024

Russian Economy Expected to Grow Above 2% in 2024

Sputnik International

The Russian Economic Development Ministry expects the national economy to grow at a rate above 2% in 2024, Minister Maxim Reshetnikov said Friday.

2024-03-01T11:54+0000

2024-03-01T11:54+0000

2024-03-01T11:54+0000

economy

russian economy under sanctions

economic development ministry

russia

andrei belousov

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104380/89/1043808949_0:143:3135:1906_1920x0_80_0_0_e291ff28e62ef15d5ced191e5e6e376d.jpg

"We expect growth to exceed 2% in 2024. We will publish exact estimates in April after analyzing turn-of-the-year figures," he told reporters during a trip to Abu Dhabi. Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov said this week that the Economic Development Ministry forecast the economy to expand at over 2% in the next three years and gradually speed up to 3% in the three years after that. The International Monetary Fund published an update in January to its October 2023 World Economic Outlook report revising its forecast for Russia's economic growth in 2024 upward by 1.5 percentage points to 2.6%. The revision reflected carryover from stronger-than-expected growth in 2023.

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian economy, russian economy under sanctions, resilience of russian economy, russian economy sanctions