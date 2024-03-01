International
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240301/russian-gdp-growth-dynamics-in-2014-2023-1117066966.html
Russian GDP Growth Dynamics in 2014-2023
Russian GDP Growth Dynamics in 2014-2023
Sputnik International
Russian President Vladimir Putin noted in his address to the Federal Assembly 2024 that in 2023 Russia's economy was growing at a rate higher than the global economy.
2024-03-01T04:41+0000
2024-03-01T04:41+0000
Check out Sputnik's infographics to learn more!
Russian GDP Growth Dynamics in 2014-2023

04:41 GMT 01.03.2024
Russian President Vladimir Putin noted in his address to the Federal Assembly 2024 that in 2023 Russia's economy was growing at a rate higher than the global economy, outperforming not only the leading countries of the EU, but also all the G7 states.
According to the President, a huge role in this was played by the fundamental margin of safety, which was made over the past decades, and the Russian economy itself has become more complex, technological, and therefore much more sustainable.
Check out Sputnik’s infographics to learn more!
