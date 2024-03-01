https://sputnikglobe.com/20240301/russian-gdp-growth-dynamics-in-2014-2023-1117066966.html

Russian GDP Growth Dynamics in 2014-2023

Russian President Vladimir Putin noted in his address to the Federal Assembly 2024 that in 2023 Russia's economy was growing at a rate higher than the global economy.

According to the President, a huge role in this was played by the fundamental margin of safety, which was made over the past decades, and the Russian economy itself has become more complex, technological, and therefore much more sustainable.Check out Sputnik’s infographics to learn more!

