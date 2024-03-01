https://sputnikglobe.com/20240301/scotus-agrees-to-immunity-case-campaign-border-visits-vets-protest-1117063418.html

SCOTUS Agrees to Immunity Case, Campaign Border Visits, Vets Protest

SCOTUS Agrees to Immunity Case, Campaign Border Visits, Vets Protest

Sputnik International

Israel’s military kills hundreds of civilians as they try to gather humanitarian aid, and wildfires in the Texas panhandle rage on.

Israel's military kills hundreds of civilians as they try to gather humanitarian aid, and wildfires in the Texas panhandle rage on.

International affairs and security analyst Mark Sleboda joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the Russian president’s annual address; why negotiations between Russia, the US, and/or Ukraine appear unlikely this year; how to understand Russia’s nuclear posture; the danger of not taking the threat of escalation in Ukraine seriously; and the apparent massacre in Gaza of civilians trying to collect humanitarian aid.Immigration attorney and writer for The Asylumist Jason Dzubow discusses the separate visits of US President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump to separate areas of the southern border with Mexico, what Biden will try to tout as immigration accomplishments and call for from Congress, how the two towns of Brownsville and Eagle Pass illustrate the different federal failures on immigration policy, why Dreamers have been lost in the recent discussions of immigration reform, and what negotiations with Mexico and Guatemala have achieved recently.Editor of The Polemicist Jim Kavanagh discusses the ongoing legal battles over whether Donald Trump should be removed from state ballots, how Trump will manage to pay his civil fraud penalty bond, Mitch McConnell’s decision to step down as Senate Republican leader, Congress passing another continuing resolution to keep the government opening for another month, and Robert Kennedy Jr. making the ballot on a few swing states.Iraq war veteran and antiwar activist Garett Reppenhagen discusses the extreme act of protest this week of enlisted armed forces member Aaron Bushnell, the state of dissent within the US military, how service members and veterans are set up to be silenced unless the rise through the ranks of warmakers, and the emerging understanding of moral injury when it comes to bearing witness to war.The Misfits also discuss the intimate lives of humpback whales, the crimes and misdemeanors of Lauren Boebert's son, and rumors that New York’s attorney general might begin seizing Trump properties.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

2024

