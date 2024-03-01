https://sputnikglobe.com/20240301/trump-removed-from-3rd-state-ballot-as-scotus-weighs-on-his-immunity-1117061713.html

Trump Removed from 3rd State Ballot as SCOTUS Weighs on His Immunity

In this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall cover various global topics, one of which is the exclusion of former US President Donald Trump from yet another state's ballot for the 2024 presidential election.

During the initial hour, The Final Countdown featured a panel discussion with guests such as attorney Steve Gill and political commentator Scott Stantis, covering various subjects concerning Donald Trump and Hunter Biden.In the final hour, international relations and security expert Mark Sleboda joined the show to discuss Russian President Vladimir Putin's recent state of the union speech, which addressed a range of issues, including US claims regarding Moscow's development and deployment of anti-satellite weaponry in space.Wrapping up the program, The Final Countdown engaged in a conversation with former director at the National Transportation Safety Board Jamie Finch regarding the Federal Aviation Administration's 90-day ultimatum to Boeing, demanding a comprehensive explanation of the issues surrounding their 737 Max 9 aircraft.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

