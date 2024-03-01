International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240301/us-sends-4-stryker-vehicles-with-50kw-laser-weapons-to-middle-east-for-testing---reports-1117080678.html
US Sends 4 Stryker Vehicles With 50KW Laser Weapons to Middle East for Testing - Reports
US Sends 4 Stryker Vehicles With 50KW Laser Weapons to Middle East for Testing - Reports
Sputnik International
The United States sent the first four Stryker combat vehicles equipped with 50-kilowatt laser weapons to the Middle East for a test run in a real-world environment, Breaking Defense reported on Friday, citing US Army Vice Chief of Staff James Mingus
2024-03-01T18:41+0000
2024-03-01T18:42+0000
military
us army
middle east
us army
military & intelligence
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/05/13/1095643801_0:140:3069:1866_1920x0_80_0_0_94c88e68b4942b89125ae5cce9a2ea53.jpg
The US Army sent the prototypes of Stryker vehicles with laser weapons in early February to test them in dusty conditions of the Middle East, the report said. The US Central Command has begun initial testing activities, but not real-fight exploitation, the report cited Mingus as saying. However, Mingus said it may take several months to process test observations necessary for acquisition decisions, the report said. Mingus noted that the weapon system is a prototype and the United States wants to experiment in a live environment, the report cited. Mingus also pointed out that the system is not 100% ready and will probably not work perfectly, but the US military will learn from it, the report said. Mingus emphasized that the US high-energy lasers are very susceptible to weather and that is why the effort will be a great laboratory, as dust storms and other changes alter the physics of the light particles that actually shoot the beam, the report said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240130/packing-in-profits-while-fueling-conflicts-us-foreign-arms-sales-rocket-to-record-highs-1116494059.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/05/13/1095643801_46:0:2777:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a95ffd11429b7baa70ec10a5905d5bab.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us military, us military equipment, us military sales, us military export
us military, us military equipment, us military sales, us military export

US Sends 4 Stryker Vehicles With 50KW Laser Weapons to Middle East for Testing - Reports

18:41 GMT 01.03.2024 (Updated: 18:42 GMT 01.03.2024)
© US ArmyA 50-kilowatt-class laser mounted on a US Army Stryker vehicle , shown during a live-fire exercise at White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico. Part of the U.S. Army’s Directed Energy Maneuver-Short Range Air Defense, or DE M-SHORAD.
A 50-kilowatt-class laser mounted on a US Army Stryker vehicle , shown during a live-fire exercise at White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico. Part of the U.S. Army’s Directed Energy Maneuver-Short Range Air Defense, or DE M-SHORAD. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.03.2024
© US Army
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States sent the first four Stryker combat vehicles equipped with 50-kilowatt laser weapons to the Middle East for a test run in a real-world environment, Breaking Defense reported on Friday, citing US Army Vice Chief of Staff James Mingus.
The US Army sent the prototypes of Stryker vehicles with laser weapons in early February to test them in dusty conditions of the Middle East, the report said.
The US Central Command has begun initial testing activities, but not real-fight exploitation, the report cited Mingus as saying. However, Mingus said it may take several months to process test observations necessary for acquisition decisions, the report said.
A US soldier stands between a Joint light Tactical vehicle (L) and a Stryker Infantry carrier vehicle during the 15th Defence Equipment and Services Exhibition HEMUS-Defence, Anti-terrorism and Security in Plovdiv, Bulgaria, on June 1, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.01.2024
Military
Packing in Profits While Fueling Conflicts? US Foreign Arms Sales Rocket to Record Highs
30 January, 14:32 GMT
Mingus noted that the weapon system is a prototype and the United States wants to experiment in a live environment, the report cited. Mingus also pointed out that the system is not 100% ready and will probably not work perfectly, but the US military will learn from it, the report said.

Testing the 50-kilowatt laser will allow the US Army to decide whether this laser class is suitable for such conditions, or whether it is better to install a 28-kilowatt option, the report said.

Mingus emphasized that the US high-energy lasers are very susceptible to weather and that is why the effort will be a great laboratory, as dust storms and other changes alter the physics of the light particles that actually shoot the beam, the report said.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала