https://sputnikglobe.com/20240301/us-weapon-systems-costing-more-than-legal-permitted-spending-levels-to-run---report-1117065941.html

US Weapon Systems Costing More Than Legal Permitted Spending Levels to Run - Report

US Weapon Systems Costing More Than Legal Permitted Spending Levels to Run - Report

Sputnik International

The US armed services are spending more money than they are permitted to do by law in their efforts to maintain and continue to operate many weapons systems, the GAO reported.

2024-03-01T03:52+0000

2024-03-01T03:52+0000

2024-03-01T03:52+0000

military

us

military & intelligence

us government accountability office (gao)

pentagon

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/07/1116650702_0:159:3077:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_329289770403264276cfbadf4ae52e32.jpg

"The GAO looked at DOD [the Department of Defense]'s Fiscal Year (FY) 2022 sustainment reviews, and found that seven out of 16 weapon systems had sustainment cost growth above the thresholds identified in law," the report said on Thursday. The GAO recommended that the Defense Department address the issue, the report stated. The Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Sustainment serves as the principal staff assistant and advisor to the senior secretary of defense in monitoring these procedures, but its guidance does not provide the necessary clarity to ensure the consistent presentation of cost estimate information, the report noted.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230310/why-bloated-us-military-spending-cant-ensure-its-dominance-over-russia-china-1108266963.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us military expense, pentagon programs, us gao report, what is us gao