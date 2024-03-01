https://sputnikglobe.com/20240301/us-weapon-systems-costing-more-than-legal-permitted-spending-levels-to-run---report-1117065941.html
"The GAO looked at DOD [the Department of Defense]'s Fiscal Year (FY) 2022 sustainment reviews, and found that seven out of 16 weapon systems had sustainment cost growth above the thresholds identified in law," the report said on Thursday. The GAO recommended that the Defense Department address the issue, the report stated. The Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Sustainment serves as the principal staff assistant and advisor to the senior secretary of defense in monitoring these procedures, but its guidance does not provide the necessary clarity to ensure the consistent presentation of cost estimate information, the report noted.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US armed services are spending more money than they are permitted to do by law in their efforts to maintain and continue to operate many weapons systems, the Government Accountability Office (GAO) warned in a report.
"The GAO looked at DOD [the Department of Defense]'s Fiscal Year (FY) 2022 sustainment reviews, and found that seven out of 16 weapon systems had sustainment cost growth above the thresholds identified in law," the report said on Thursday.
The GAO recommended that the Defense Department address the issue, the report stated.
"The Department of Defense spends billions of dollars a year to operate and maintain its weapon systems. These "sustainment" costs - such as for repair parts or personnel - account for about 70% of a weapon system's total cost, the GAO said.
The Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Sustainment serves as the principal staff assistant and advisor to the senior secretary of defense in monitoring these procedures, but its guidance does not provide the necessary clarity to ensure the consistent presentation of cost estimate information, the report noted.