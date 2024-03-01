International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240301/watch-russian-sharpshooter-snuff-out-ukrainian-servicemen-1117069650.html
Watch Russian Sharpshooter Snuff Out Ukrainian Servicemen
Watch Russian Sharpshooter Snuff Out Ukrainian Servicemen
Sputnik International
Snipers play a crucial role in the special op, eliminating high-profile targets, including enemy officers and highly skilled specialists. Sometimes, however, these elite troops may also hunt down ordinary enemy soldiers.
2024-03-01T09:34+0000
2024-03-01T09:34+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukrainian crisis
russian armed forces
russian army
video
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/01/1117067878_35:0:1315:720_1920x0_80_0_0_68b108542624986fb3d837d1faa86269.png
The Russian Ministry of Defense recently released footage of a sniper engaging in combat in the area of Avdeyevka. Ukrainian soldiers were attempting to change positions under cover of night when they were spotted by the skilled Russian sharpshooter, who swiftly neutralized them. Snipers adhere to a unique set of rules governing their combat behavior, operating discreetly in the shadows and striking unexpectedly.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sergey Lebedev
Sergey Lebedev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Russian sharp shooter in combat action
Sputnik International
Russian sharp shooter in combat action
2024-03-01T09:34+0000
true
PT0M23S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/01/1117067878_195:0:1155:720_1920x0_80_0_0_6b2000f6ab9aea31811ba3b6e51e1c18.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian special military operation, ukrainian crisis, special op, ukraine conflict, russian snipers ukraine
russian special military operation, ukrainian crisis, special op, ukraine conflict, russian snipers ukraine

Watch Russian Sharpshooter Snuff Out Ukrainian Servicemen

09:34 GMT 01.03.2024
© RIA Novosti
Subscribe
Sergey Lebedev
All materialsWrite to the author
Snipers are essential assets in the special op, tasked with eliminating high-profile targets such as enemy officers and highly skilled specialists. In certain situations, these elite troops may also be called upon to track and eliminate ordinary enemy soldiers.
The Russian Ministry of Defense recently released footage of a sniper engaging in combat in the area of Avdeyevka. Ukrainian soldiers were attempting to change positions under cover of night when they were spotted by the skilled Russian sharpshooter, who swiftly neutralized them. Snipers adhere to a unique set of rules governing their combat behavior, operating discreetly in the shadows and striking unexpectedly.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала