https://sputnikglobe.com/20240301/watch-russian-sharpshooter-snuff-out-ukrainian-servicemen-1117069650.html
Watch Russian Sharpshooter Snuff Out Ukrainian Servicemen
Watch Russian Sharpshooter Snuff Out Ukrainian Servicemen
Sputnik International
Snipers play a crucial role in the special op, eliminating high-profile targets, including enemy officers and highly skilled specialists. Sometimes, however, these elite troops may also hunt down ordinary enemy soldiers.
2024-03-01T09:34+0000
2024-03-01T09:34+0000
2024-03-01T09:34+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukrainian crisis
russian armed forces
russian army
video
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/01/1117067878_35:0:1315:720_1920x0_80_0_0_68b108542624986fb3d837d1faa86269.png
The Russian Ministry of Defense recently released footage of a sniper engaging in combat in the area of Avdeyevka. Ukrainian soldiers were attempting to change positions under cover of night when they were spotted by the skilled Russian sharpshooter, who swiftly neutralized them. Snipers adhere to a unique set of rules governing their combat behavior, operating discreetly in the shadows and striking unexpectedly.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/01/1117067878_195:0:1155:720_1920x0_80_0_0_6b2000f6ab9aea31811ba3b6e51e1c18.png
Russian sharp shooter in combat action
Sputnik International
Russian sharp shooter in combat action
2024-03-01T09:34+0000
true
PT0M23S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian special military operation, ukrainian crisis, special op, ukraine conflict, russian snipers ukraine
russian special military operation, ukrainian crisis, special op, ukraine conflict, russian snipers ukraine
Watch Russian Sharpshooter Snuff Out Ukrainian Servicemen
Snipers are essential assets in the special op, tasked with eliminating high-profile targets such as enemy officers and highly skilled specialists. In certain situations, these elite troops may also be called upon to track and eliminate ordinary enemy soldiers.
The Russian Ministry of Defense recently released footage of a sniper engaging in combat in the area of Avdeyevka. Ukrainian soldiers were attempting to change positions under cover of night when they were spotted by the skilled Russian sharpshooter, who swiftly neutralized them. Snipers adhere to a unique set of rules governing their combat behavior, operating discreetly in the shadows and striking unexpectedly.