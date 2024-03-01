https://sputnikglobe.com/20240301/watch-russian-sharpshooter-snuff-out-ukrainian-servicemen-1117069650.html

Watch Russian Sharpshooter Snuff Out Ukrainian Servicemen

Snipers play a crucial role in the special op, eliminating high-profile targets, including enemy officers and highly skilled specialists. Sometimes, however, these elite troops may also hunt down ordinary enemy soldiers.

The Russian Ministry of Defense recently released footage of a sniper engaging in combat in the area of Avdeyevka. Ukrainian soldiers were attempting to change positions under cover of night when they were spotted by the skilled Russian sharpshooter, who swiftly neutralized them. Snipers adhere to a unique set of rules governing their combat behavior, operating discreetly in the shadows and striking unexpectedly.

