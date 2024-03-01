International
WATCH LIVE: Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Speaks at Antalya Diplomacy Forum
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Watch Russian Su-34 Combat Aircraft Bomb Ukrainian Positions
Russian Su-34 fighter-bomber aircraft have delivered yet another surprise in the form of high-explosive bombs to the Kiev regime forces in the Donetsk People’s Republic.
According to a statement disseminated by the Russian Ministry of Defense, this airstrike destroyed several Ukrainian strongholds and a Ukrainian troop formation.
This video, also released by the ministry, shows how the airstrikes are carried out.
Su-34 fighter-bombers destroyed a concentration of Ukrainian forces in the southern DPR.
The crews of the Su-34 of the Russian Aerospace Forces struck with high-explosive aerial bombs with universal planning and correction modules. As a result of the combat mission, all enemy targets were hit.
13:22 GMT 01.03.2024
Reeling from their recent defeat in Avdeyevka, Ukrainian forces continue to be pummeled by Russian artillery and airstrikes.
Russian Su-34 fighter-bomber aircraft have delivered yet another surprise in the form of high-explosive bombs to the Kiev regime forces in the Donetsk People’s Republic.
According to a statement disseminated by the Russian Ministry of Defense, this airstrike destroyed several Ukrainian strongholds and a Ukrainian troop formation.
This video, also released by the ministry, shows how the airstrikes are carried out.
Заголовок открываемого материала