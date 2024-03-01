https://sputnikglobe.com/20240301/watch-russian-su-34-combat-aircraft-bomb-ukrainian-positions-1117071941.html

Watch Russian Su-34 Combat Aircraft Bomb Ukrainian Positions

Russian Su-34 fighter-bomber aircraft have delivered yet another surprise in the form of high-explosive bombs to the Kiev regime forces in the Donetsk People’s Republic.

According to a statement disseminated by the Russian Ministry of Defense, this airstrike destroyed several Ukrainian strongholds and a Ukrainian troop formation.This video, also released by the ministry, shows how the airstrikes are carried out.

The crews of the Su-34 of the Russian Aerospace Forces struck with high-explosive aerial bombs with universal planning and correction modules. As a result of the combat mission, all enemy targets were hit.

