Watch Russian Su-34 Combat Aircraft Bomb Ukrainian Positions
Russian Su-34 fighter-bomber aircraft have delivered yet another surprise in the form of high-explosive bombs to the Kiev regime forces in the Donetsk People’s Republic.
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
russian ministry of defense
airstrike
su-34
video
Russian Su-34 fighter-bomber aircraft have delivered yet another surprise in the form of high-explosive bombs to the Kiev regime forces in the Donetsk People’s Republic.According to a statement disseminated by the Russian Ministry of Defense, this airstrike destroyed several Ukrainian strongholds and a Ukrainian troop formation.This video, also released by the ministry, shows how the airstrikes are carried out.
Su-34 fighter-bombers destroyed a concentration of Ukrainian forces in the southern DPR.
The crews of the Su-34 of the Russian Aerospace Forces struck with high-explosive aerial bombs with universal planning and correction modules. As a result of the combat mission, all enemy targets were hit.
Reeling from their recent defeat in Avdeyevka, Ukrainian forces continue to be pummeled by Russian artillery and airstrikes.
Russian Su-34 fighter-bomber aircraft have delivered yet another surprise in the form of high-explosive bombs to the Kiev regime forces in the Donetsk People’s Republic.
According to a statement disseminated by the Russian Ministry of Defense, this airstrike destroyed several Ukrainian strongholds and a Ukrainian troop formation.
This video, also released by the ministry, shows how the airstrikes are carried out.