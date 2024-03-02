Germany to Be Dragged Into Ukrainian Conflict if Taurus Missiles Delivered - Official

International
BERLIN (Sputnik) - Germany will be dragged into the conflict between Moscow and Kiev if it transfers its Taurus missiles to Ukraine, Tino Chrupalla, co-chair of Germany’s far-right party Alternative for Germany (AfD), said on Saturday.
“Bundeswehr generals allegedly said that the Crimean Bridge could be attacked with Germany’s Taurus missiles. This symbolic act would drag Germany into the war. No to Taurus transfers,” Chrupalla wrote on X following reports of a conversation between senior German military officials discussing security topics concerning Russia and Ukraine.
On March 1, Margarita Simonyan, the editor-in-chief of RT and the Rossiya Segodnya, Sputnik's parent media group, published the text of a conversation among four Bundeswehr representatives discussing a potential attack on the Crimean Bridge with Taurus missiles. The talk, which took place on February 19, involved Inspector of the German air force Ingo Gerhartz, Brig. Gen. Frank Graefe, head of the operations and exercises department at the air force command in Berlin, and two employees of the air operations center of the Bundeswehr Space Command. The German Defense Ministry told Sputnik that it does not comment on the alleged recording of its soldiers discussing a strike on the Crimean Bridge.
The T-online news agency reported, citing the German Defense Ministry, that the German counterintelligence was verifying the report on a possible interception of a conversation between two German officers.
