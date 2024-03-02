International
Hamas Loses Trust in Israel Government As No Deal on Gaza Truce Agreed Yet – Statement
Hamas Loses Trust in Israel Government As No Deal on Gaza Truce Agreed Yet – Statement
The Palestinian movement Hamas proposes that Russia play the main role in resolving the conflict in the Gaza Strip in counterbalance to the United States and Israel, Hamas political bureau deputy head Musa Abu Marzouk told Sputnik on Saturday.
"We want Russia to be the main actor in counterbalance to the US and Israel. We call for it and we propose that Russia be backed by a number of countries which support it in this. And we will seek to achieve this goal to find balance in the issue," Marzouk said.The movement is ready to work on the release of hostages held in the Gaza Strip, including Russians, but only after a complete ceasefire is achieved, the official said. The list of hostages can be compiled only after a ceasefire as well, he added.However, there is still no agreement on truce in the Gaza Strip, and Hamas is losing trust in the Israeli authorities, Marzouk said.On October 7, 2023, Palestinian movement Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel from Gaza and breached the border, killing 1,200 people and abducting around 240 others. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza, and started a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. At least 30,000 people have been killed so far in the Gaza Strip, local authorities said.On November 24, Qatar mediated a deal between Israel and Hamas on a temporary truce and the exchange of some of the prisoners and hostages, as well as the delivery of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. The ceasefire was extended several times and expired on December 1. More than 100 hostages are still believed to be held by Hamas in Gaza.Hamas believes there are no differences between it and other Palestinian factions that could not be bridged to form a unity government, the movement's political bureau deputy head, Mousa Abu Marzouk, told Sputnik following a recent inter-Palestinian meeting in Russia.Moscow hosted talks between various Palestinian factions from Thursday to Friday, with the sides issuing a joint communique.The senior Hamas official said the formation of a unity government was discussed at the meeting, but the issue raised "some differences" between the Palestinian parties and was shelved to give them time to agree on "the modalities and how it can be done in the near future.""No, of course [the differences] are surmountable and we hope that we can overcome all the difficulties. The main problem is the external interference of the United States and Israel in Palestinian affairs and all the unattainable goals in our negotiations are precisely because of this interference," Marzouk said.He added that the Palestinian political forces agreed to continue negotiations at the Moscow meeting, adding that the next gathering was likely to take place in Moscow and focus on "the mechanism for establishing the government and its responsibilities.""We will have a continuation of these negotiations in order to establish a national government and already deal with the rest of the problems that need attention and discussion. So the creation of a government will be discussed at the next meeting," Marzouk said, adding that the gathering was expected to be held soon.
The Palestinian movement Hamas proposes that Russia play the main role in resolving the conflict in the Gaza Strip in counterbalance to the United States and Israel, Hamas political bureau deputy head Musa Abu Marzouk told Sputnik on Saturday.
"We want Russia to be the main actor in counterbalance to the US and Israel. We call for it and we propose that Russia be backed by a number of countries which support it in this. And we will seek to achieve this goal to find balance in the issue," Marzouk said.
The movement is ready to work on the release of hostages held in the Gaza Strip, including Russians, but only after a complete ceasefire is achieved, the official said. The list of hostages can be compiled only after a ceasefire as well, he added.
However, there is still no agreement on truce in the Gaza Strip, and Hamas is losing trust in the Israeli authorities, Marzouk said.
On October 7, 2023, Palestinian movement Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel from Gaza and breached the border, killing 1,200 people and abducting around 240 others. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza, and started a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. At least 30,000 people have been killed so far in the Gaza Strip, local authorities said.
On November 24, Qatar mediated a deal between Israel and Hamas on a temporary truce and the exchange of some of the prisoners and hostages, as well as the delivery of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. The ceasefire was extended several times and expired on December 1. More than 100 hostages are still believed to be held by Hamas in Gaza.
Hamas believes there are no differences between it and other Palestinian factions that could not be bridged to form a unity government, the movement's political bureau deputy head, Mousa Abu Marzouk, told Sputnik following a recent inter-Palestinian meeting in Russia.
Moscow hosted talks between various Palestinian factions from Thursday to Friday, with the sides issuing a joint communique.
The senior Hamas official said the formation of a unity government was discussed at the meeting, but the issue raised "some differences" between the Palestinian parties and was shelved to give them time to agree on "the modalities and how it can be done in the near future."
"No, of course [the differences] are surmountable and we hope that we can overcome all the difficulties. The main problem is the external interference of the United States and Israel in Palestinian affairs and all the unattainable goals in our negotiations are precisely because of this interference," Marzouk said.
He added that the Palestinian political forces agreed to continue negotiations at the Moscow meeting, adding that the next gathering was likely to take place in Moscow and focus on "the mechanism for establishing the government and its responsibilities."
"We will have a continuation of these negotiations in order to establish a national government and already deal with the rest of the problems that need attention and discussion. So the creation of a government will be discussed at the next meeting," Marzouk said, adding that the gathering was expected to be held soon.
