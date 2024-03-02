https://sputnikglobe.com/20240302/hunter-biden-reveals-who-big-guy-is-trump-legal-drama-continues-1117079771.html

Hunter Biden Reveals Who 'Big Guy' is; Trump Legal Drama Continues

Sputnik International

On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss various topics from around the globe, including the latest out of the Hunter Biden legal saga.

Hunter Biden Reveals Who 'Big Guy' is; Trump Legal Drama Continues

The first hour begins with finance expert Aquiles Larrea talking about federal interest rates and its unpopularity with voters.The show continues with political commentator Armen Kurdian who weighs in on the latest out of the Hunter Biden saga.The second hour begins with attorney Steve Gill sharing his perspective on Trump's classified documents case heating up in Florida.The show closes with the Editor of Covert Action Magazine Jeremy Kuzmarov, who gives his analysis on the latest out of Gaza including the recent killings of Palestinians seeking aid.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

