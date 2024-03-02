https://sputnikglobe.com/20240302/hunter-biden-transcript-willis-drama-wrap-up-german-missile-scandal-1117082080.html

Hunter Biden Transcript, Willis Drama Wrap-Up, German Missile Scandal

Sputnik International

The New York Times paints the leading contender in Mexico’s elections as an enigma, and Israel threatens escalation in Lebanon.

2024-03-02T04:03+0000

2024-03-02T04:03+0000

2024-03-02T10:49+0000

Adjunct professor and former general counsel of the NAACP Kim Keenan joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss how to understand scheduling changes for former President Donald Trump’s trial in Florida, how the delay helps Trump, how the misconduct investigations into Fulton County DA Fani Willis could derail what seemed to be the strongest case against Trump, Alabama's attempts to manage its IVF ruling disaster, Hunter Biden's performance in yesterday’s deposition, and possible sentences for Pentagon leaker Jack Teixeira after reports that he will indeed seek a plea deal.Former CIA analyst Ray McGovern discusses the legacy of psychologist and anti-torture activist Jean Maria Arrigo, how she held the CIA and Pentagon accountable during the so-called War on Terror, and an update on the case of drone war whistleblower Daniel Hale.Author and West Coast Regional Coordinator of the ANSWER Coalition Richard Becker discusses revelations about the extent to which NATO nations are helping Ukraine target Russia, reports that Israel is considering a ground invasion into Lebanon, the likelihood of Canadian and US dropping aid into Gaza, whether President Joe Biden's dreams of a ceasefire will come to fruition next week, and anti-war activist George Galloway winning a seat in the UK Parliament (again).Professor of medicine and infectious disease specialist Dr. Monica Gandhi discusses the steep rise in measles cases in Europe, how Florida is handling a local measles outbreak, what’s caused a dropoff in measles vaccinations and whether adults who were vaccinated more than 20 years ago will want to get another shot.The Misfits also discuss historic blizzard conditions on the West Coast, monster snakes, and this week’s News of the Weird, including a Florida man going down with his boat, some impolite parrots, and a high-velocity toy car.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

