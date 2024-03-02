https://sputnikglobe.com/20240302/israels-gaze-shifts-to-southern-lebanon-amidst-growing-war-concerns-1117082695.html
Israel's Gaze Shifts to Southern Lebanon Amidst Growing War Concerns
Sputnik International
On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed several topics from around the world, including the reports about Israel turning its attention to the Lebanese border.
2024-03-02T04:04+0000
radio
In the first hour, Rachel spoke to lawyer Ed Martin about the latest from the legal drama surrounding former President Donald Trump, along with Hunter Biden's testimony at Congress.Rachel then spoke to independent journalist Manila Chan about the civil contempt case against journalist Catherine Herridge for not revealing her source for a series of Fox News stories about a Chinese American scientist who was investigated by the FBI but never charged.In the final hour, Rachel was joined by author, journalist and geopolitical analyst Dr. Ramzy Baroud who discussed the ongoing humanitarian catastrophe in the Gaza Strip and Israel's potential military operation in southern Lebanon.The last segment saw geopolitical analyst Koffi Kouakou break down the decision by ECOWAS to lift the sanctions against Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso, as the bloc reversed their aggressive rhetoric against these West African nations.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
2024
In the first hour, Rachel spoke to lawyer Ed Martin about the latest from the legal drama surrounding former President Donald Trump, along with Hunter Biden's testimony at Congress.
Rachel then spoke to independent journalist Manila Chan about the civil contempt case against journalist Catherine Herridge for not revealing her source for a series of Fox News stories about a Chinese American scientist who was investigated by the FBI but never charged.
In the final hour, Rachel was joined by author, journalist and geopolitical analyst Dr. Ramzy Baroud who discussed the ongoing humanitarian catastrophe in the Gaza Strip and Israel's potential military operation in southern Lebanon.
The last segment saw geopolitical analyst Koffi Kouakou break down the decision by ECOWAS to lift the sanctions against Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso, as the bloc reversed their aggressive rhetoric against these West African nations.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
