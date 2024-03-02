https://sputnikglobe.com/20240302/lavrov-holds-press-conference-after-antalya-diplomatic-forum-1117087680.html
Sputnik International
Sergey Lavrov is at Antalya at the invitation of Hakan Fidan, his Turkish counterpart.
Sputnik comes to you live from Antalya, Turkiye, where Russia's Foreign policy chief is holding a press conference after bilateral talks on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum. Mr Lavrov and his counterparts have discussed the Ukrainian crisis, the tensions in the South Caucasus, the Palestinian-Israeli conflict and the situation in Syria and Libya.Russia’s top diplomat also held talks with Hakan Fidan on economic cooperation between Russia and Turkiye.Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!
Lavrov Holds Press Conference After Antalya Diplomatic Forum
Sergey Lavrov arrived in Antalya earlier this week at the invitation of his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan.
Sputnik comes to you live from Antalya, Turkiye, where Russia's Foreign policy chief is holding a press conference after bilateral talks on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.
Mr Lavrov and his counterparts have discussed the Ukrainian crisis, the tensions in the South Caucasus, the Palestinian-Israeli conflict and the situation in Syria and Libya.
Russia’s top diplomat also held talks with Hakan Fidan on economic cooperation between Russia and Turkiye.
Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!