International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240302/special-op-has-no-imperialist-goals---analyst-on-russia-ukraine-peace-treaty-draft-1117085566.html
Special Op Has No ‘Imperialist’ Goals - Analyst on Russia-Ukraine Peace Treaty Draft
Special Op Has No ‘Imperialist’ Goals - Analyst on Russia-Ukraine Peace Treaty Draft
Sputnik International
The draft of the 2022 Moscow-Kiev peace accord indicates, in particular, that the status of Crimea was “not even” on the table, Russian political scientist Dmitry Evstafiev told Sputnik.
2024-03-02T07:14+0000
2024-03-02T07:14+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
ukraine
vladimir putin
volodymyr zelensky
peace talks
publication
peace deal
special operation
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/1b/1115228558_0:122:3207:1925_1920x0_80_0_0_bf7783efa2c761804445cd6d98c131ea.jpg
The terms of the 2022 peace treaty between Russia and Ukraine, almost agreed in April, have been published by the Wall Street Journal (WSJ). The publication confirms the main goal of Russia's special military operation is the demilitarisation of Ukraine, not the seizure of new territories, Dmitry Evstafiev, a Moscow-based political scientist and professor at HSE University, told Sputnik. He recalled that the purpose of demilitarisation is to prevent the Kiev regime from creating "a direct and explicit threat against the Russian Federation".Overall, the document disproves the West’s allegations about Russia’s "imperialist ambitions" regarding the special operation, the analyst noted, recalling that "it was the West who forced Kiev to finally abandon the peace deal for good, fundamentally changing the nature of the conflict over Ukraine."Russian and Ukrainian delegations participated in several rounds of peace negotiations, including in Turkiye, in the spring of 2022. In October 2022, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, signed a decree stating that Kiev would not be able to hold peace talks as long as President Vladimir Putin was in power in Russia.In November 2023, Ukraine’s former chief negotiator with Russia, David Arakhamia, said that then-UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson had talked Kiev out of signing an agreement with Moscow to end the conflict, something BoJo has denied.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240217/us-think-tank-says-ukraine-russia-peace-deal-possible-desirable-1116834517.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231126/russian-embassy-asks-uk-to-clarify-its-role-in-disrupting-peace-talks-with-ukraine-1115219899.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/1b/1115228558_238:0:2967:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_60ef3d450dfa4e7ebe9a670b449dba27.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian special military operation,
russian special military operation,

Special Op Has No ‘Imperialist’ Goals - Analyst on Russia-Ukraine Peace Treaty Draft

07:14 GMT 02.03.2024
© Sputnik / POOL / Go to the mediabankThe Russia-Ukraine peace talks in Istanbul in March 2022.
The Russia-Ukraine peace talks in Istanbul in March 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.03.2024
© Sputnik / POOL
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
Oleg Burunov - Sputnik International
Oleg Burunov
All materialsWrite to the author
The draft of the 2022 Moscow-Kiev peace accord indicates, in particular, that the status of Crimea was “not even” on the table, Russian political scientist Dmitry Evstafiev told Sputnik.
The terms of the 2022 peace treaty between Russia and Ukraine, almost agreed in April, have been published by the Wall Street Journal (WSJ).
The publication confirms the main goal of Russia's special military operation is the demilitarisation of Ukraine, not the seizure of new territories, Dmitry Evstafiev, a Moscow-based political scientist and professor at HSE University, told Sputnik.
He recalled that the purpose of demilitarisation is to prevent the Kiev regime from creating "a direct and explicit threat against the Russian Federation".

Evstafiev said the WSJ's publication also "removed all questions and denied all misinformation that the Russian delegation had allegedly agreed to discuss the status of Crimea during the 2022 peace talks with Kiev".

Training ground in the Donetsk People's Republic, Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.02.2024
World
US Think Tank Says Ukraine-Russia Peace Deal Possible, Desirable
17 February, 01:35 GMT
Overall, the document disproves the West’s allegations about Russia’s "imperialist ambitions" regarding the special operation, the analyst noted, recalling that "it was the West who forced Kiev to finally abandon the peace deal for good, fundamentally changing the nature of the conflict over Ukraine."

"Now it turns out that they were offended, but it was the choice of the West which pursued an absolutely imperialistic - or I should say - colonial policy towards Russia, refusing any dialog with Moscow," Evstafiev concluded.

Russian embassy in London, UK - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.11.2023
World
Russian Embassy Asks UK to Clarify Its Role in Disrupting Peace Talks With Ukraine
26 November 2023, 16:00 GMT
Russian and Ukrainian delegations participated in several rounds of peace negotiations, including in Turkiye, in the spring of 2022. In October 2022, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, signed a decree stating that Kiev would not be able to hold peace talks as long as President Vladimir Putin was in power in Russia.
In November 2023, Ukraine’s former chief negotiator with Russia, David Arakhamia, said that then-UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson had talked Kiev out of signing an agreement with Moscow to end the conflict, something BoJo has denied.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала