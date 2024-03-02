https://sputnikglobe.com/20240302/us-conducts-self-defense-airstrike-against-houthi-missile---statement-1117086890.html

US Conducts 'Self-Defense' Airstrike Against Houthi Missile - Statement

The US military have carried out a self-defense airstrike against a surface-to-air missile that was about to launch in the direction of the Red Sea from a Houthi-controlled area of Yemen, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said.

The missile "presented an imminent threat" to the US aircraft operating in the region, CENTCOM said.Yemen's Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis, vowed in November 2023 to attack any ships associated with Israel until it halts military actions in the Gaza Strip. This led the United States to announce the creation of a multinational operation to secure navigation in the Red Sea. Forces of the US and the United Kingdom later launched major strikes against Houthi positions in a bid to degrade the rebels' ability to target commercial vessels.

