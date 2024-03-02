International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240302/us-conducts-self-defense-airstrike-against-houthi-missile---statement-1117086890.html
US Conducts 'Self-Defense' Airstrike Against Houthi Missile - Statement
US Conducts 'Self-Defense' Airstrike Against Houthi Missile - Statement
Sputnik International
The US military have carried out a self-defense airstrike against a surface-to-air missile that was about to launch in the direction of the Red Sea from a Houthi-controlled area of Yemen, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said.
2024-03-02T08:45+0000
2024-03-02T08:45+0000
military
us
houthi
yemen
us central command (centcom)
red sea
ansar allah militants
ansar allah
us hegemony
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/1d/1116461516_0:0:1264:711_1920x0_80_0_0_d0d40e8fa1afecc4b23002e7de8ffa69.png
The missile "presented an imminent threat" to the US aircraft operating in the region, CENTCOM said.Yemen's Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis, vowed in November 2023 to attack any ships associated with Israel until it halts military actions in the Gaza Strip. This led the United States to announce the creation of a multinational operation to secure navigation in the Red Sea. Forces of the US and the United Kingdom later launched major strikes against Houthi positions in a bid to degrade the rebels' ability to target commercial vessels.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240228/ukraine-fiasco-likely-driving-west-to-seek-victory-against-houthis-1117043762.html
yemen
red sea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/1d/1116461516_145:0:1093:711_1920x0_80_0_0_207a989257049ec8ee1e2b0fe6a61242.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us hegemony, us militarism, us war against houthi,us houthi, red sea crisis
us hegemony, us militarism, us war against houthi,us houthi, red sea crisis

US Conducts 'Self-Defense' Airstrike Against Houthi Missile - Statement

08:45 GMT 02.03.2024
© Photo : X/@GrogozakAn X screenshot of a file photo of the US Navy ship USS Lewis B. Puller.
An X screenshot of a file photo of the US Navy ship USS Lewis B. Puller. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.03.2024
© Photo : X/@Grogozak
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The US military have carried out a self-defense airstrike against a surface-to-air missile that was about to launch in the direction of the Red Sea from a Houthi-controlled area of Yemen, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said.
The missile "presented an imminent threat" to the US aircraft operating in the region, CENTCOM said.
The frigate F 221 Hessen of the German Bundesmarine navy leaves its home port Wilhelmshaven for the Mediterranean Sea on February 8, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.02.2024
Analysis
Ukraine 'Fiasco' Likely Driving West to Seek Victory Against Houthis
28 February, 19:02 GMT
Yemen's Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis, vowed in November 2023 to attack any ships associated with Israel until it halts military actions in the Gaza Strip. This led the United States to announce the creation of a multinational operation to secure navigation in the Red Sea. Forces of the US and the United Kingdom later launched major strikes against Houthi positions in a bid to degrade the rebels' ability to target commercial vessels.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала