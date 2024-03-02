https://sputnikglobe.com/20240302/watch-russian-su-35-fighter-jets-blocking-skies-over-avdeyevka--1117088107.html

Watch Russian Su-35 Fighter Jets Blocking Skies Over Avdeyevka

Watch Russian Su-35 Fighter Jets Blocking Skies Over Avdeyevka

Sputnik International

Su-35 provide support for bombers and attack aircraft while they conduct strikes on Ukrainian positions.

2024-03-02T10:27+0000

2024-03-02T10:27+0000

2024-03-02T10:28+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukrainian crisis

su-35

ministry of defense

ukraine

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/02/1117087467_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_1f2f700dd9359c71a16e058099d854b2.jpg

The Russian Ministry of Defence has released footage of Su-35 fighter jets patrolling the skies near Avdeyevka. According to the statement, their presence in the airspace makes Ukrainian planes terrified take off."By their sole presence in the air, Su-35 crews prevent the enemy from taking off, as any air target is immediately located and destroyed during take-off," the ministry said.

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Su-35S fighters of the Russian Aerospace Forces on duty Sputnik International Su-35S fighters of the Russian Aerospace Forces are on duty in the airspace of the Avdeyevka region. The purpose of the combat mission is to patrol a given area and cover the actions of bombers, attack aircraft and military aviation helicopters during air strikes on military facilities and equipment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The crews of Su-35S do not give the enemy the opportunity to take off from their home airfields. Any air target is immediately detected and destroyed. 2024-03-02T10:27+0000 true PT0M40S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia's special military operation, ukrainian crisis, su-35