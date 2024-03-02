https://sputnikglobe.com/20240302/watch-russian-su-35-fighter-jets-blocking-skies-over-avdeyevka--1117088107.html
Watch Russian Su-35 Fighter Jets Blocking Skies Over Avdeyevka
Watch Russian Su-35 Fighter Jets Blocking Skies Over Avdeyevka
Su-35 provide support for bombers and attack aircraft while they conduct strikes on Ukrainian positions.
The Russian Ministry of Defence has released footage of Su-35 fighter jets patrolling the skies near Avdeyevka. According to the statement, their presence in the airspace makes Ukrainian planes terrified take off."By their sole presence in the air, Su-35 crews prevent the enemy from taking off, as any air target is immediately located and destroyed during take-off," the ministry said.
Su-35S fighters of the Russian Aerospace Forces on duty
Su-35S fighters of the Russian Aerospace Forces are on duty in the airspace of the Avdeyevka region.
The purpose of the combat mission is to patrol a given area and cover the actions of bombers, attack aircraft and military aviation helicopters during air strikes on military facilities and equipment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
The crews of Su-35S do not give the enemy the opportunity to take off from their home airfields. Any air target is immediately detected and destroyed.
Watch Russian Su-35 Fighter Jets Blocking Skies Over Avdeyevka
10:27 GMT 02.03.2024 (Updated: 10:28 GMT 02.03.2024)
Su-35 provide support for bombers and attack aircraft as they carry out strikes on Ukrainian positions.
The Russian Ministry of Defence has released footage of Su-35 fighter jets patrolling the skies near Avdeyevka. According to the statement, their presence in the airspace makes Ukrainian planes terrified take off.
"By their sole presence in the air, Su-35 crews prevent the enemy from taking off, as any air target is immediately located and destroyed during take-off," the ministry said.